People at the centre: Việt Nam highlights human rights vision in Geneva

GENEVA — Việt Nam is reaffirming its strong commitment to protecting civil and political rights, with Ambassador Mai Phan Dũng stating that the country sees its people as the centre and the driving force of national development - a principle that underpins its human rights policies.

The Ambassador was speaking ahead of a two-day session held between July 7 and 8 during the 144th meeting of the UN Human Rights Committee, focusing on Việt Nam’s national report on the implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

Ambassador Dũng, Head of Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, said Việt Nam’s foreign policy is guided by principles of independence, peace, cooperation and development.

He noted that the Party and State have adopted inclusive policies to improve people’s lives and safeguard human rights and that the country takes its international commitments, including those under the ICCPR, very seriously.

Việt Nam, he said, has participated in the treaty review process in a spirit of openness and responsibility, submitting reports, engaging in constructive dialogue, and implementing appropriate recommendations.

The country has also shared national best practices and contributed to global conversations on shared challenges, efforts that have been welcomed by international partners.

According to the ambassador, cooperation with the Human Rights Committee and other UN treaty bodies has helped Việt Nam strengthen its human rights policies and elevated the country’s voice and credibility in multilateral forums, including the UN Human Rights Council.

Thanks to international trust, Việt Nam has been elected to several UN bodies in recent years. Ambassador Dũng reiterated the country’s strong support for multilateralism and a rules-based international order, with the UN at its centre.

Việt Nam, he added, will continue to take part in reform efforts aimed at making the Human Rights Council more effective and responsive to global challenges.

Since the start of its current term on the Human Rights Council, Việt Nam's Geneva Mission has been actively engaged in promoting dialogue, cooperation, and consensus-building. The country has introduced a number of human rights initiatives that have received broad international support.

During the current 59th session of the Human Rights Council, Việt Nam hosted a side event on food system transformation in the context of climate change. In previous sessions, it introduced:

• A resolution marking the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration, co-sponsored by 121 countries and adopted by consensus.

• A resolution on climate change and human rights - focused on ensuring human rights during a just transition - co-led with Bangladesh and the Philippines, also adopted by consensus.

At the ongoing session, Việt Nam remains part of the core group on climate change and human rights, with a focus on climate finance and is also contributing to efforts to protect children in cyberspace and expand technical cooperation in human rights.

In addition, Việt Nam has put forward joint statements on gender equality, vaccine equity, the right to health, protection of civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts, and sustainable development. These initiatives have gained broad support among Human Rights Council members.

Việt Nam is also working closely with partners, including the US, India, Brazil, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, the Philippines, and Mexico, as well as organisations such as Gavi, the ILO and WHO.

These collaborations have led to joint events on workplace gender-based violence, human rights education, and the right to food in the face of climate change.

The Geneva Mission has also played a key role in preparing and defending Việt Nam’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) in 2024. As a member of the Human Rights Council, Việt Nam regularly serves on three-country Troika teams that help review other countries’ human rights records.

In 2025, the Mission coordinated with the Ministry of Home Affairs to present Việt Nam’s report under the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and is now supporting the Ministry of Justice in preparing for the fourth ICCPR dialogue.

Ambassador Dũng expressed confidence that with serious preparations, a spirit of openness, and a willingness to engage with feedback from both the Committee and domestic stakeholders, Việt Nam’s participation in this week’s session would be constructive and productive. — VNS