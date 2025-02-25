New Zealand Prime Minister begins official visit to Việt Nam

t

HÀ NỘI – New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrived in Hà Nội on Tuesday afternoon, beginning his official visit to Việt Nam and participation in the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) from February 25 to 28, at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính.

PM Luxon and his delegation were welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt.

During his visit, PM Luxon is scheduled to hold official talks with PM Chính, pay courtesy calls on senior leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, and National Assembly, and visit key economic, cultural, and educational establishments in Hà Nội and HCM City.

He will also attend and deliver a speech at the 2nd AFF, underscoring the importance New Zealand has attached to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Việt Nam is currently the coordinator for ASEAN-New Zealand relations, with 2025 marking the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN-New Zealand strategic partnership.

Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyễn Văn Trung said PM Luxon’s visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-New Zealand diplomatic relations and the fifth year of strategic partnership between the two countries. The trip is expected to elevate bilateral ties to new heights.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Ambassador to Việt Nam Caroline Beresford stressed that the visit, accompanied by a large business delegation, aims not only to celebrate five decades of diplomatic ties but also to deepen and expand relations with Việt Nam, a key partner of New Zealand in the region.

The New Zealand government under PM Luxon places strong emphasis on strengthening ties with Southeast Asian nations, including Việt Nam.

PM Luxon has already met PM Chính twice, during the latter’s official visit to New Zealand in March 2024 and on the occasion of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in October 2024. He also met Vietnamese State President Lương Cường during the 2024 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week. VNS