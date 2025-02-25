Deputy PM meets ASEAN Secretary-General

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn met with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Sơn praised the Secretary-General’s participation in the second ASEAN Future Forum (AFF 2025) in Việt Nam’s capital, highlighting his valuable contributions to the success of the event.

Discussing ASEAN cooperation, the Deputy PM emphasised that the grouping is at a crucial juncture, marking the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the ASEAN Community, the completion of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, and preparations for a new vision.

Preparing for the new phase of development, Sơn said that ASEAN member states, together with the Secretariat, should make further efforts to fully and effectively complete the roadmaps and plans already outlined, along with reviewing and evaluating their implementation processes. This would serve as a foundation for the building and more effective implementation of new visions and development plans.

He proposed the ASEAN Secretariat continue to actively collaborate with member states to strengthen communication efforts for enhanced community awareness to ensure that ASEAN is truly a people-centred community. He also emphasised the need to further strengthen institutional capacities, improve inter-sectoral and inter-pillar coordination efficiency, as well as closely link sub-regional development with ASEAN’s overall development process.

On this occasion, Sơn reaffirmed Việt Nam’s strong support for Timor-Leste’s efforts to soon become an official member of ASEAN.

The ASEAN Secretary-General expressed his pleasure at attending AFF 2025, noting its increasingly robust growth, attracting high-ranking leaders from ASEAN countries and major partners, as well as significant attention from the public both inside and outside the region.

Agreeing with the Deputy Prime Minister’s assessments and proposals, Kao Kim Hourn stated that the ASEAN Secretariat is actively assisting member states in completing their roadmaps and plans, conducting a review of the 10-year process of building the Community, and preparing a new development roadmap.

It has also identified key priorities and implemented several measures to enhance the effectiveness of its communication efforts, inter-sectoral and inter-pillar coordination, capacity-building for personnel, and sub-regional cooperation mechanisms, all of which contribute effectively to the ASEAN Community building process, he said. VNS