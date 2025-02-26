Việt Nam, Kazakhstan look to step up anti-corruption cooperation

HÀ NỘI - Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan Zhumagali Askhat, during which he urged boosting bilateral cooperation in combating crimes, particularly corruption-related crimes.

The Vietnamese minister suggested the two sides continue to strengthen all-level delegation exchanges to share experiences; and increase consultations and information sharing on the global and regional security situation relevant to the two nations.

Quang said he believed that based on the strong relations between Việt Nam and Kazakhstan, the meeting will serve as an important opportunity for both sides to discuss cooperation in the bilateral ties, and specifically between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies.

He stressed that in the overall Việt Nam-Kazakhstan relationship, cooperation in security and law enforcement plays a crucial role in building political trust and jointly addressing common challenges amid increasingly global and regional complexities.

The minister urged law enforcement agencies of both nations to promptly respond to requests related to extradition and transfer of sentenced persons from their respective authorities, as well as closely coordinate in investigating and arresting wanted persons related to citizens of both countries who are hiding in Kazakhstan and Việt Nam.

Quang called on the Vietnamese ministry and Kazakhstan’s police and security agencies to negotiate and sign agreements on crime prevention cooperation to provide a legal framework for law enforcement collaboration; create favourable conditions for citizens of the two nations to enter, exit, reside, study and work in the territory of the other country.

For his part, Askhat affirmed that Kazakhstan places great importance on preventing and combating corruption, and showed his interest in Việt Nam’s anti-corruption efforts, particularly Quang’s role as deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena.

He hoped for stronger cooperation between the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan and Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security, helping to improve the quality and effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts, and creating a favourable environment for economic, cultural and social development of each country in the coming time.

The same day afternoon, Phan Đình Trạc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and Chairman of the PCC's Commission for Internal Affairs, also received Zhumagali Askhat, during which he affirmed that Việt Nam stands ready to further deepen its ties with Kazakhstan in the future.

Trạc, who is also standing deputy head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena, highly valued Kazakhstan for consistently prioritising the development of relations with Việt Nam and considering Việt Nam a key partner in Southeast Asia.

He said the visit would create new momentum to promote effective and substantive cooperation between the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan and Vietnamese authorities, contributing to further fostering the traditional friendship between the two nations.

Trạc proposed a number of measures and orientations to step up the bilateral relations.

Askhat stated that Kazakhstan, especially President Kassym Tokayev, is pleased with the flourishing development of the bilateral relations in recent times and desires to elevate the ties to a new height.

The Kazakhstan delegation’s visit aims to learn from Vietnam’s experience and boost cooperation between the two sides in preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness, and negative phenomena, he said. VNS