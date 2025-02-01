Kazakhstan's flag carrier to launch flights to Nha Trang

HÀ NỘI — Kazakhstan's national flag carrier Air Astana will operate flights from Almaty and Astana cities of the Central Asian nation to the resort city of Nha Trang in Việt Nam's south central province of Khánh Hòa from March.

According to the airline's press service, with the arrival of the spring-summer season, Air Astana will replace its Phú Quốc route with services to Nha Trang.

Flights from Almaty to Nha Trang will commence on March 30 and will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. From Astana, flights will begin on March 31 and will run on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, the statement said.

Last year, Khánh Hòa welcomed over 10.6 million visitors, a 45.5 per cent increase compared to the number in 2023. Of these, international visitors hit over 4.5 million, marking an 89.3 per cent rise year-on-year. Total revenue from tourism was estimated at VNĐ52.27 trillion (US$2.06 billion), up 53.9 per cent from the previous year.

The locality aims to serve 11.8 million holidaymakers this year, of them 5.2 million international, and earm VNĐ60 trillion from the sector. — VNS