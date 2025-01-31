Travelling with family, the in-thing among Vietnamese in 2025

HCM CITY — Over half a year has passed, and Đỗ Ngọc Mạch of District 7, HCM City, continues to recall his trip to the UK with his family every time he meets with friends.

The 76-year-old has had opportunities to travel throughout his life, but his trip to the UK stands out as the most exciting and meaningful trip so far, a rare occasion when all three generations of his family travelled together.

Multigenerational travel is now a popular trend in Việt Nam, with families seeking to spend quality time together on tourist trips.

Việt Nam, a country rich in tradition and strong family bonds, presents a unique setting for multigenerational travel.

According to Booking.com’s 2024 Gen.Voyage! study, which explores the world of intergenerational travel, travellers in Việt Nam are embracing intergenerational family trip: 52 per cent of travelers highlight the joy of bonding and creating lasting memories with loved ones, 50 per cent value reconnecting with family they do not often meet and 36 per cent cherish watching their children learn from different familial role models.

These intergeneration trips create opportunities for richer connections and shared experiences across generations bringing the family closer together.

The company also revealed that parents today have flipped priorities by spending kids’ inheritance on enjoying life with their children instead of squirrelling savings.

About 44 per cent of Vietnamese travellers would rather spend money on a trip of a lifetime in 2025 than leave inheritance to their children – this trend is particularly strong with baby boomers at 37 per cent.

But next year, Booking.com informed, this trend would take on an increasingly altruistic approach as older relatives look to splash the cash among their families, helping the younger generations through the cost-of-living crisis by paying for their next vacation. This ensures they can create magnificent new memories and travel together with their families, as opposed to just padding the next generation’s bank accounts.

While 74 per cent of Vietnamese travellers say their parents have paid for their vacations or part of their vacations even after becoming an adult, boomers are likely to influence an uptick thanks to the 88 per cent who are happy to pay for their children when booking their next trip.

Cao Thị Tuyết Lan, vice chairwoman of the HCM City Tourism Association, expressed strong interest in the multi-generational tourism trend.

She says in the past older generations focused solely on work and gave little thought to enjoyment.

Nowadays they have changed their attitudes, and multi-generational tourism is appropriate for Vietnamese as easterners with a tradition of sharing and gathering with families, she points out.

Both individuals and travel agencies pay attention to tours that cater to entire families, she says.

"About two years ago we organised a successful family tour to Huế and Hội An. During that time the organisers provided áo dài outfits to over 600 guests from different families and took the time to meticulously capture memorable photos for each family.”

Agoda's 2025 Travel Trends survey reveals that family-oriented trips are one of the key factors set to shape the travel landscape in Asia in the coming year.

In fact, about 34 per cent of travelers plan to travel with family in 2025.

According to Agoda, Vietnamese travelers are closely aligned with this trend, with 39 per cent saying they prefer to travel as a family.

The survey found that visiting family and friends is one of the top reasons Vietnamese are planning to travel in 2025, with nearly half citing it as a key motivation for travel.

It is in fact topped only by cultural exploration and relaxation.

Agoda’s findings indicate that in 2025 travelers are prioritising quality time with family and loved ones while balancing relaxation and adventure for the whole family.

Planning for enjoyable journeys

Planning a family vacation that keeps everyone from grandparents to grandkids happy can be a challenge.

Young travelers thrive on action and adventure while the older generation gravitate towards culture and leisure moments that a destination offers. However with thoughtful planning it can become a truly memorable experience.

Mike Nhân Phan, a renowned Vietnamese travel blogger, suggested that early and thorough planning is the key to a successful and enjoyable intergenerational trip.

He shares his recent experience of taking his parents, wife and son to Singapore.

“It was my son’s first trip abroad with his grandparents. So I focused on careful planning to ensure everything was in place. I booked flights two months in advance to get the best flight time and price.

“Since my son needs a lot of sleep, I chose afternoon flights instead of late-night or early-morning ones.”

Mike also suggests researching child-friendly lounges, spacious seating options, and creating flexible itineraries to ensure a smooth experience for the entire family.

“Plan the itinerary in a way that is not physically demanding and is easy to navigate. "

“How can you design a trip that satisfies everyone? The answer lies in having a flexible itinerary that allows travelers to opt in or out of activities based on their interests and energy levels. For instance, I prefer group tours that incorporate checkpoints for individual experiences and moments of togetherness.

“Skip-the-line passes are also great options to reduce waiting time, allowing families to pack a wider range of activities in their day.”

Choosing the perfect accommodation for the families is also important.

Mike emphasises quality time and shared experiences on a family holiday. Careful pre-trip co-ordination ensures everyone enjoys the itinerary, reducing stress and ensuring a memorable holiday.

But planning a multi-generational journey does not have to be overly complicated. The key lies in approaching each other with empathy, flexibility and a bit of creativity.

Different elements of the trip like accommodation, flights, rental cars, taxis, and attractions that cater to all generations can be easily booked on digital travel platforms that offer travelers many connected services, simplifying the travel planning process and ensuring meaningful and memorable experiences for your entire family. VNS