Việt Nam's exports stay strong during Tết holiday

HÀ NỘI — Export activities have remained robust and uninterrupted during the 2025 Tết holiday, ensuring the smooth flow of goods both on the road and over sea routes.

During this period, various strategic measures have been implemented to boost exports to China.

The international border gate in Lào Cai has been operating normally even during Tết, with an expected increase in the number of exporting vehicles due to the temporary closure of other border gates along the Lạng Sơn border for four days during the holiday.

At the Kim Thành international road gate, customs clearance for goods during the Lunar New Year holiday has been efficiently managed.

The customs office at the Lào Cai border gate has been prioritising clearance procedures for agricultural products in the early morning hours.

The coordination between customs, border patrol, inspection and goods routing has been closely monitored to ensure smooth operations and minimise risks for businesses.

Interagency forces have devised plans and deployed personnel at key border gates to facilitate trade activities during the Lunar New Year period.

At exactly 7am on January 29, the first day of Tết, a shipment of 35 tonnes of mangoes from An Nguyễn Import-Export Company underwent export clearance procedures as the first consignment of the Year of Snake through the Kim Thành International Road Border Gate II.

This year, Lào Cai Province has directed relevant units to implement comprehensive strategies to attract exporting enterprises, enhance customs clearance capabilities and strive to achieve a total export-import value of goods through Lào Cai border gates amounting to US$9 billion.

Meanwhile, in HCM City, significant efforts have been made to facilitate exports.

Saigon Newport Corporation, one of the leading port companies, has kickstarted the year by organising cargo operations at Cát Lái Port in Thủ Đức City.

The port received seven container ships on New Year's Eve, with a total cargo handling capacity of nearly 10,000 TEUs, equivalent to 140,000 tonnes.

The first container loaded onto the CNC CHEETAH vessel was carrying electronic goods destined for Shekou, Dalian and Ningbo in China.

Electronic goods play a crucial role in helping HCM City's export revenue surpass $46 billion.

During the first week of the Lunar New Year, the port is expected to handle 76 cargo ships, processing over 110,000 TEUs, equivalent to more than 1.5 million tonnes of goods, marking a 9 per cent increase year-on-year.

To support production activities over this festive period, each shift at Tân Cảng - Cát Lái Port involves over 1,100 workers, ensuring smooth import and export operations.

Saigon Newport has diversified its business by adding new pillars focusing on investments, industrial park development, maritime tourism services and offshore renewable energy.

With these strategies in place, the company aims to increase revenue and profits by 5 per cent, with logistics services projected to grow by over 15 per cent compared to last year. — VNS