Malaysia vows to strengthen ties with Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is a key strategic partner for Malaysia in the region, affirmed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, reiterating his strong commitment to enhancing practical cooperation between the two nations under their newly established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

At a working breakfast with his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday during his visit to Việt Nam and participation in the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum in Hà Nội, the Malaysian leader spoke highly of Việt Nam's achievements in socio-economic development over the past time.

PM Chính highlighted the significance of Ibrahim’s visit, saying it takes place right after the upgrading of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He congratulated Malaysia on its notable attainments, including its position as one of the world’s top 27 most competitive economies, expressing his belief that Malaysia will achieve its ambitious development targets under the MADANI economic policy introduced by Prime Minister Ibrahim.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress of bilateral ties, particularly following Ibrahim’s official visit to Việt Nam in July 2023 and Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to Malaysia in November 2024.

Political trust and cooperation have been strengthened through the exchange of delegations at all levels, especially high level, and the effectiveness of various bilateral cooperation mechanisms in politics, diplomacy, defence, security, economy, and culture.

Trade and investment collaboration continues to deepen, with Malaysia being Việt Nam’s second-largest trading partner and third-biggest investor in ASEAN. The two nations has also seen significant strides in cooperation in key areas such as defence, security, energy, labour, agriculture, and food security, as well as emerging sectors like green economy and digital economy.

Regarding future cooperation orientations, the two sides agreed to strengthen exchanges and contacts at all levels and across multiple channels; and organise the 8th meeting of Việt Nam-Malaysia Joint Commission for Economic, Technical and Scientific Cooperation this year. They also aim to soon approve the Action Programme to realise the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for 2025-2028 period and work towards the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of Halal. Additionally, both nations will expand cooperation in areas such as digital economy, green economy, just energy transition, science and technology, innovation, smart agriculture, e-government, and cybersecurity.

The two PMs also emphasised the importance of maritime and ocean cooperation, agreeing to strengthen collaboration on maritime issues and establish a hotline to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Other areas for enhanced cooperation include education, training, labour, agriculture, culture, and sports, he said, adding the two nations should increase the frequency of flights between them.

Regarding multilateral and regional cooperation, both sides expressed appreciation for the countries' consistent coordination and mutual support in candidacies for international organisations. They reaffirmed their commitment to working closely together, along with other ASEAN nations, to build a united and cohesive ASEAN, strengthen intra-bloc cooperation, and reinforce ASEAN’s central role in addressing regional strategic challenges.

PM Chính expressed full support for Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, in line with this year’s theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability". He voiced confidence that Malaysia will lead ASEAN towards greater solidarity, resilience, and achievements.

The two leaders also agreed to closely coordinate to ensure the full and serious implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and expedite negotiations for the conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), towards building the East Sea into a sea of peace, stability, cooperation and development. — VNS