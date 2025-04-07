Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Top Vietnamese legislator visits Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies

April 07, 2025 - 18:27
The top legislator expressed his hope that after graduation, many students studying the Vietnamese language at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies would become diplomats, entrepreneurs, teachers, interpreters, or researchers on Việt Nam, serving as a vital link in fostering cooperation between the two countries.
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn presents Vietnamese language books for a student at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. VNA/VNS Photos Doãn Tấn

TASHKENT — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga on Monday visited the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies (TSUOS), where they met with local lecturers and students studying the Vietnamese language, as part of their official trip to Uzbekistan.

As one of Uzbekistan’s most prestigious and long-established universities, the institute has extensive international cooperation programmes with academic institutions and research centres worldwide, including Việt Nam. Notably, it runs a Vietnamese language faculty.

In his conversation with the faculty’s lecturers and students, the Vietnamese NA leader stressed that despite their geographical distance, the two countries share many cultural and historical similarities.

Highlighting the role of languages as a crucial bridge connecting people and nations, Mẫn noted that learning Vietnamese not only provides students with linguistic proficiency but also offers them insights into the vibrant culture of a nation with over 100 million people, known for its resilience, creativity, hospitality, and generosity. More importantly, the learners are contributing to strengthening the friendship between Uzbekistan and Việt Nam, he said.

The top legislator expressed his hope that after graduation, many of them would become diplomats, entrepreneurs, teachers, interpreters, or researchers on Việt Nam, serving as a vital link in fostering cooperation between the two countries.

Na Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and Vietnamese delegation work with leaders of the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

He also hoped that in the future, more students would have the opportunity to visit Việt Nam for further study, work, and first-hand experiences of the Southeast Asian country’s dynamic development and rich culture.

Expressing delight at the TSUOS's signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội in 2011 as well as their joint cultural and linguistic research programmes so far, Mẫn affirmed his belief that the two nations’ cooperation will continue to deepen toward a future of peace, sustainability, and prosperity.

Earlier, the NA leader held discussions with the university’s leaders, encouraging closer collaboration with major Vietnamese universities. He also called for joint projects by lecturers and students, the stronger integration of digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in education, and the participation of Uzbekistani scholars in the upcoming 7th Việt Nam studies seminar this year.

Also on the day, the NA leader, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese parliamentary delegation laid a floral tribute at the Independence Monument in Tashkent. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

State President offers incense in commemoration of Hùng Kings

State President Lương Cường, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến, Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Khắc Định were among those who attended the ceremony.
Politics & Law

NA Chairman meets Russian, Indian leaders on sidelines of IPU-150

They also agreed that parliamentary cooperation between the two countries will further contribute to implementing the Việt Nam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, thus promoting collaboration between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, education- training, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.
Politics & Law

Deputy PM, FM receives US Ambassador to Việt Nam

The American ambassador thanked Việt Nam for its positive approach and understanding of the US concerns, adding that the coming discussions present an opportunity for both sides to devise solutions to put bilateral trade relations on a healthy and mutually beneficial development trajectory.
Politics & Law

Prime Minister puts forth tasks in new context

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on April 6 chaired a regular Cabinet meeting and a teleconference between the Government and localities to assess the socio-economic situation in March and the first quarter of this year, and outline key tasks for April and the time ahead.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom