State President offers incense in commemoration of Hùng Kings

PHÚ THỌ – An incense offering ceremony was held at Kính Thiên Palace on Nghĩa Lĩnh Mountain within the Hùng Kings Temple Relic Site in the northern midland province of Phú Thọ on Monday – the 10th day of the third lunar month - to commemorate the death anniversary of the nation’s legendary founders, the Hùng Kings.

State President Lương Cường, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến, Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Khắc Định were among those who attended the ceremony.

From early morning, delegates gathered in front of the ceremony yard at the Hùng Temple Festival Centre. Amid the majestic festival music, the incense offering team with national and ceremonial flags, and offerings, departed from the festival centre yard through the ceremonial gate, Hạ Temple, Trung Temple to Thượng Temple.

Leading the procession were soldiers of the Việt Nam People's Army carrying the national flag, festival flags and wreaths bearing the words 'Forever grateful to the Hùng Kings for their contributions to building the nation'.

Following them were young women in red áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dress) and 100 descendants of Lạc Hồng in ancient costumes, holding high festival flags, demonstrating the strong vitality of the Dragon Fairy lineage, along with the procession offering more incense, flowers, chưng cakes, and dày cakes associated with the legend of Prince Lang Liêu. Next came the delegation of leaders of the Party, the State, Central agencies, and localities, leaders of Phú Thọ Province, departments, branches, organisations, districts, cities, towns and people attending the incense offering ceremony.

At the Kính Thiên Palace, on the sacred Nghĩa Lĩnh Mountain, with a sincere heart to pay tribute to the ancestors, demonstrating the Vietnamese people's morality of 'When drinking water, remember its source', President Lương Cường and other Party, State and local leaders entered the Upper Palace to respectfully offer incense, flowers and offerings in memory and gratitude to the Hùng Kings who built the country, and the ancestors who protected the country so that their descendants could continue the tradition of building a rich and civilised Việt Nam of today.

On behalf of the people of the whole country, before the souls of the Hùng Kings, Chairman of the People's Committee of Phú Thọ Province Bùi Văn Quang, Head of the Hùng Kings' Commemoration Ceremony this year, read the congratulatory message affirming the great significance of the Hùng Kings' Commemoration Day; praising the great merit of the Hùng Kings, the spirit of uprising and resilience of the predecessors who did not spare their blood and bones to repel foreign invaders, protect the country and the heroic spirit of the entire army and people in the resistance wars for independence and freedom of the Fatherland. At the same time, he respectfully reported to the souls of the predecessors about the great achievements that the entire Party, people and army have achieved in the past year on the path of national development.

Then, President Cường and other Party and State leaders laid wreaths and burned incense at the Hùng Kings' Temple, offered flowers at the relief of late President Hồ Chí Minh and talked to officers and soldiers of the Vanguard Army Corps at the Đền Giếng (Well Temple) intersection.

The Hùng Kings’ Commemoration and the Cultural and Tourism Week of the Ancestral Land 2025 took place from March 29 to April 7 (the 1st to the 10th day of the third lunar month), featuring around 30 activities at the Hùng Kings Temple Complex.

Currently, Phú Thọ Province is home to 345 places of worship dedicated to the Hùng Kings. The Complex, covering over 800ha, has been developed into the nation’s largest spiritual-cultural park. It serves as the central hub for worship of the Hùng Kings with solemn and respectful ceremonies. VNS