Vietnamese NA Chairman receives PDPU leader in Tashkent

TASHKENT — Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn met with Ulugbek Inoyatov, Chairman of the Central Council of the People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (PDPU), in Tashkent on Monday (local time), as part of his official visit to the Central Asian country.

Inoyatov expressed his wish to enhance cooperation between the two nations via Party and State channels and people-to-people exchanges. He particularly underscored the strengthening of the relationship between the PDPU and the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) to further deepen the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

NA Chairman Mẫn affirmed Việt Nam’s deep gratitude for Uzbekistan’s valuable support in its past struggle for national independence, as well as the current cause of national construction and development. The Vietnamese leader stated that the ties, carefully nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both sides, remain a precious asset and a solid foundation for future win-win cooperation.

Việt Nam highly values its traditional friendship with Uzbekistan and seeks to expand multifaceted bilateral collaboration, NA Chairman Mẫn said, calling on Uzbek lawmakers from the PDPU in the Uzbek Legislative Chamber and Senate to advocate for stronger ties between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

Echoing Inoyatov’s suggestions, particularly fostering inter-party cooperation, the top Vietnamese legislator called for increased exchanges of information and delegations at all levels, as well as greater interactions between the two sides’ socio-political organisations, particularly in youth-related matters.

NA Chairman Mẫn stressed that Việt Nam wants to strengthen the friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the PDPU and the CPV, as well as between the two nations, based on mutual trust and support. — VNS