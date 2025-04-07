Vietnamese, DPRK parliamentary officials meet on IPU-150 sidelines

TASHKENT — Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Trần Quang Phương met with Maeng Kyong Il, Vice Chairman of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150) in Uzbekistan on Monday (local time).

At the meeting, Phương congratulated the DPRK people on their achievements in national development under the leadership of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people highly value the traditional friendship between the two countries. Phương also conveyed greetings from Việt Nam’s senior leaders to the DPRK's leader Kim Jong Un and other high-ranking officials.

Maeng Kyung Il expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s economic development and international integration achievements.

Both parliamentary leaders welcomed the stable and positive development of the bilateral relations across multiple sectors. They agreed that their respective legislative bodies would take measures to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation and support each other in multilateral forums, including the IPU. — VNS