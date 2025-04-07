Politics & Law
Politics & Law

Vietnamese, DPRK parliamentary officials meet on IPU-150 sidelines

April 07, 2025 - 19:15
National Assembly Vice Chairman Trần Quang Phương reaffirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people highly value the traditional friendship between the two countries.
Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Trần Quang Phương (second from left) and Maeng Kyong Il (second from left), Vice Chairman of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the IPU-150 sidelines meeting. Photo nhandan.vn

TASHKENT — Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Trần Quang Phương met with Maeng Kyong Il, Vice Chairman of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150) in Uzbekistan on Monday (local time).

At the meeting, Phương congratulated the DPRK people on their achievements in national development under the leadership of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people highly value the traditional friendship between the two countries. Phương also conveyed greetings from Việt Nam’s senior leaders to the DPRK's leader Kim Jong Un and other high-ranking officials.

Maeng Kyung Il expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s economic development and international integration achievements.

Both parliamentary leaders welcomed the stable and positive development of the bilateral relations across multiple sectors. They agreed that their respective legislative bodies would take measures to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation and support each other in multilateral forums, including the IPU. — VNS

NA Chairman meets Russian, Indian leaders on sidelines of IPU-150

They also agreed that parliamentary cooperation between the two countries will further contribute to implementing the Việt Nam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, thus promoting collaboration between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, education- training, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

State President offers incense in commemoration of Hùng Kings

State President Lương Cường, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến, Minister of National Defence Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyễn Khắc Định were among those who attended the ceremony.
