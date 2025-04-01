Top legislator's visit to Uzbekistan hoped to strengthen bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — The official visit of National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to Uzbekistan, where he will attend the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150), is expected to open new opportunities for strengthening political, diplomatic, trade, and investment relations, as well as enhancing cultural exchanges between the two countries.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), President of the Uzbekistan-Việt Nam Friendship Association Alisher Rustamovich Mukhamedov underscored the significance of the visit, calling it a milestone in bilateral diplomatic ties as it marks the first-ever visit by a top Vietnamese legislator to Uzbekistan. He also emphasised the importance of expanding the legal framework to facilitate cooperation in various fields.

Mukhamedov highlighted the Uzbekistan-Việt Nam Intergovernmental Committee on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation as a key mechanism for fostering collaboration, stressing the need for both nations to maximise potential.

He affirmed that over the past 30 years, Uzbekistan and Việt Nam have always maintained friendship and cooperation. Uzbekistan has been actively promoting economic engagement with Việt Nam, recognising it as a foundation for deepening political ties.

Key sectors such as trade, investment, science-technology, and education offer vast potential for growth. Notably, Uzbekistan aims to expand its engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with Việt Nam playing a crucial role in this effort.

Reflecting on significant milestones in the two countries’ relationship, Mukhamedov recalled President Hồ Chí Minh’s historic visit to Uzbekistan in 1959, noting that the late leader’s image remains deeply cherished in the memories of the Uzbek people.

He also highlighted the long-standing educational ties between the two nations, with over 3,500 Vietnamese having studied in Uzbekistan. These individuals, he noted, continue to be valuable bridges of friendship and serve as the first and most influential “people’s diplomats,” strengthening the bond between the two countries.

Beyond official diplomatic activities, people-to-people exchanges have played a key role in fostering mutual understanding. Mukhamedov noted that various cultural events and art exchanges have been organised. Friendship associations from both countries have actively participated in international art and cultural events, supported Vietnamese students in Uzbekistan, and facilitated diverse cultural exchange programmes.

He emphasised that ample room remains for expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in economy and trade. Việt Nam remains a key traditional partner for Uzbekistan in the Asia-Pacific region.

In recent years, bilateral ties have strengthened across multiple levels, with rising trade volumes and an increasing number of joint ventures. Several agriculture and aquaculture projects are also being implemented.

Mukhamedov further noted that both nations have great potential to expand bilateral trade in agriculture, oil and gas, textiles, food processing, and tourism. Việt Nam has become a popular destination for Uzbek tourists, while Uzbekistan's renowned historical sites are attracting a growing number of Vietnamese travelers, he continued.

With these promising prospects, he expressed confidence that NA Chairman Mẫn’s visit will serve as a catalyst for deepening the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Uzbekistan in the years ahead. — VNA/VNS