NA chairman holds talks with Uzbekistan legislative chamber speaker

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Tuesday held talks with Uzbekistan Speaker of the Legislative Chamber Nuriddinjon Ismailov, lauding the long-standing relations between the two countries.

The Vietnamese top legislator is in Tashkent for the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150), as part of his official visit to the Central Asian country.

Thanking the hosts for their warm welcome, NA chairman Mẫn congratulated Uzbekistan for the success of the IPU-150. He added that Việt Nam’s participation in the IPU-150 not only demonstrated the importance it attaches to the organisation, but also solidarity and friendship with Uzbekistan.

Praising the impressive development progress of each country, Mẫn said that Việt Nam hoped to work with Uzbekistan to promote cooperation in every aspect, to benefit the people of both countries.

Ismailov gave high regard to Mẫn’s attendance at the IPU-150 and the visit to Uzbekistan, which is expected to open up new opportunities for bilateral cooperation and the positive development and construction of each country.

Uzbekistan attached great importance to its relations with Việt Nam and thanked the Southeast Asian nation’s support in multilateral forums, including the United Nations (UN), especially when Uzbekistan introduced its environmental protection initiative.

The two leaders also agreed to continue strengthening exchanges, especially at the highest level.

Việt Nam and Uzbekistan should also enhance direct connections between ministries, sectors and localities to advance cooperation in trade, economy, investment, culture, tourism, agriculture, green development, digital transformation, infrastructure and climate change, they added.

They also welcomed the launch of direct flights between Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent and Cam Ranh (Khánh Hòa), and encouraged relevant agencies to consider establishing new flying routes to take advantage of the cooperation potential.

Developing favourable visa policies for citizens travelling between the two nations was also part of the discussion.

NA chairman Mẫn also praised the Việt Nam-Uzbekistan Business Forum, a meeting held in the morning, which he said contributed to connecting markets and demonstrates the two countries’ determination to turn their partnership potential into substantial and effective cooperation.

The Vietnamese leader also urged both sides to make progress in legal frameworks, such as the visa waiver agreement, the double taxation avoidance agreement and the investment promotion and protection agreement to further trade, economic, investment and tourism ties between the two countries.

Both leaders also welcomed establishing representative offices in each country to facilitate and promote bilateral relations.

Mẫn and Ismailov affirmed their support towards strengthening relations between the Vietnamese and Uzbekistan legislative bodies, through increasing exchanges and dialogues, as well as enhancing monitoring of the implementation of signed cooperation agreements.

During their meeting, the NA chairman Mẫn requested that Uzbekistan continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Uzbekistan, who help serve as an important point of connection to promote strong ties between the two countries. — VNS