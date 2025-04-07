Vietnamese top legislator receives Vice Chairman of NPC Standing Committee

TASHKENT — Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn received Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Losang Jamcan on the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Monday (local time).

At the meeting, Mẫn affirmed that strengthening and developing a friendly, cooperative, stable, and long-term relationship with China is a consistent policy, a strategic choice, and a top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy, and Việt Nam is ready to work with China to effectively implement the high-level common perceptions and joint statements between Việt Nam and China, continuously deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance under the six major orientations.

The Party, State, parliament, and people of China always attach importance to the relationship with Việt Nam, Losang stated, noting that the NPC of China stands ready to cooperate closely with the Vietnamese NA to contribute to building the friendship and brotherhood between the two nations, advancing to a new stage of dynamic development, based on the 75-year diplomatic relations, which have been carefully nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries.

He also showed his confidence that Việt Nam will successfully organise the 14th National Party Congress.

The Vietnamese leader highlighted the fruitful development of the relations between the two Parties, States and legislative bodies of Việt Nam and China in recent times, noting that high-level exchanges and meetings have been organised with an unprecedented frequency, and enhanced political trust.

He proposed closer coordination between the two countries’ legislative bodies to prepare well for Vietnamese and Chinese leaders' upcoming high-level visits and meetings, and effectively implement the cooperation agreement signed in April 2024 between the Vietnamese NA and the NPC.

Mẫn underlined the need to further enhance the role and strengths of the legislative bodies in promoting mutual understanding, expanding people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between localities of the two countries, and enhancing education for their people about the traditional and friendship relations between the two Parties, States, and people of Việt Nam and China.

It is also necessary to further strengthen connection between the two economies, focusing on implementing large-scale and symbolic projects that represent the cooperative relationship between the two countries, he said, suggesting China continue to open its market for Vietnamese goods, especially agricultural and seafood products.

Losang promised to report Mẫn’s proposals to senior Chinese leaders regarding the need for the two sides to bolster cooperation at multilateral forums and international mechanisms, for the benefit of the people of both countries and the common interests of the international community.

He agreed on the necessary to better control and resolve issues at sea, and to strictly implement the high-level common perceptions, and the agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related issues between Việt Nam and China.

The Chinese official affirmed that China is willing to import high-quality products from Việt Nam, including agricultural products, and hoped that Việt Nam will actively send delegations to participate in China’s import-export fairs, including the ASEAN-China Expo.

Mẫn took this occasion to extend his warm regards and invitation to Chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC of China Zhao Leji to visit Việt Nam soon. — VNS