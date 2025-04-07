Deputy PM addresses AIM Congress 2025 in UAE

ABU DHABI — A Vietnamese delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng, on April 7 attended the 14th Annual Investment Meeting Congress (AIM Congress) in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, which is a premier investment networking event attracting over 20,000 participants from more than 100 countries.

Following the opening ceremony of the two-day event that features over 1,000 speakers and approximately 350 discussion sessions, Dũng delivered a speech at the session on attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the era of digital transformation and sustainable development.

In his remarks, the Vietnamese official assessed the regional and global situation is changing rapidly and complicatedly, noting escalating trade tensions and emerging economic risks. However, he said the growing trends of digital economy, green economy, circular economy, and knowledge-based economy present significant opportunities for nations to strengthen cooperation towards inclusivity and sustainability.

Talking about Việt Nam, Dũng said after nearly four decades of renewal, the Southeast Asian nation has transformed from an underdeveloped economy into a bright spot of growth with remarkable achievements. The country has maintained macro-economic stability, improved both quality and speed of growth, and significantly enhanced its people’s living standards. Today, Việt Nam ranks as the fourth-largest economy in ASEAN and is widely recognised by leading international organisations as one of the most successful nations in terms of FDI attraction.

Dũng underscored the need for Việt Nam to develop faster and more sustainably with higher growth. To this end, Việt Nam is taking comprehensive steps to maintain macro-economic stability, enhance self-reliance and resilience of the economy, and deepen international integration, the Deputy PM said.

Key efforts include pushing forward with three strategic breakthroughs in institutional reform, infrastructure development, and high-quality human resources while also restructuring its economy in tandem with renewing its growth model.

Dũng highlighted Việt Nam's focus on attracting selective foreign direct investment (FDI) in key sectors such as strategic infrastructure, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, biotechnology, new materials, semiconductors, AI, renewable energy, and logistics.

He stressed the importance of international partners, including the UAE - a regional leader in trade, investment, and logistics, which is Việt Nam's only comprehensive partner in the Middle East.

Dũng reaffirmed the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to creating a favourable, supportive environment for international partners and investors both at home and abroad.

Within the framework of the AIM Congress, Dũng is scheduled to meet with ministers, corporate leaders, investment fund managers, and experts in the fields of technology, innovation, aviation, and free trade zones to explore cooperation and share policy experience. — VNA/VNS