Việt Nam repatriates 39 nationals detained in Myanmar for immigration violations

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam repatriated 39 of its nationals from Myanmar on Wednesday morning, following their detention for immigration violations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

These individuals are the first group of Vietnamese citizens to be brought back from Myawaddy, Myanmar, where more nationals are awaiting repatriation.

The Ministry said it is working to bring home the remaining citizens as soon as possible.

The Ministry urged Vietnamese nationals to remain cautious about overseas job offers promising 'easy work with high pay' that do not require qualifications or contracts, and which bypass official labour dispatch procedures.

Individuals are advised to carefully verify job details, workplace locations, recruiters, insurance coverage, and benefits, and to consult with authorities before accepting overseas employment to avoid becoming undocumented workers.

Vietnamese citizens or their relatives in Myanmar needing assistance can contact:

The Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar: +95 966088 8998 | Email: vnembmyr2012@gmail.com

The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand: +66 8989 666 53 | Email: vnemb.th@mofa.gov.vn

The Citizen Protection Hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Consular Department: +84 981 84 84 84 | Email: baohocongdan@gmail.com — VNS