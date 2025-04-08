Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Spanish PM arrives in Hà Nội, beginning official visit to Việt Nam

April 08, 2025 - 21:28
His official visit in the Southeast Asian country will last from April 8-10.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives at Nội Bài International Airport on Tuesday evening. — VNA/VNS Photos Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Hà Nội on Tuesday evening, beginning his official visit to Việt Nam from April 8 to 10 at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez greets Vietnamese officials at Nội Bài International Airport.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visit holds historic significance as it is the first official trip by a Spanish PM to Việt Nam since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1977, and the first high-level visit from Spain since King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia's trip in 2006. 

The two countries recently celebrated their 15th anniversary of Strategic Partnership in 2024. 

Việt Nam's Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng welcomes  Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at Nội Bài International Airport.

The visit is expected to create strong momentum for Việt Nam and Spain to continue developing their strategic partnership toward a new height with greater substance and effectiveness. — VNA/VNS 

