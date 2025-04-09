Vietnamese, Spanish PMs co-chair joint press conference following Hà Nội talks

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sánchez co-chaired a joint press conference in Hà Nội on Wednesday to announce the outcomes of their talks.

Emphasising the significance of the visit, PM Chính stated that he and his Spanish counterpart had a substantial, sincere, open and trustworthy discussion during which they exchanged in-depth views on cooperation issues in various fields, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

Delighted to see that the bilateral relationship is developing positively in all areas, the two leaders reached an agreement on the directions going forward, with a focus on six specific measures aimed at elevating it to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at an appropriate time, for the benefit of the two countries' people, as well as for peace, cooperation and development in each region and the world.

In this regard, they agreed to further enhance high-level and all-level delegation exchanges through various channels, including the Party, State, Government and National Assembly channels; effectively implement the bilateral cooperation mechanisms and agreements signed during this visit; continue to effectively carry out the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to create breakthroughs in bilateral trade cooperation; and hold the first meeting of the Joint Committee on Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation in 2025.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in defence and security, building on existing agreements. They committed to expanding collaboration in education and training, science and technology, innovation, agriculture and fisheries, while promoting culture, art and sporting exchanges, thus strengthening people-to-people ties.

They pledged to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Spain and the Spanish community in Việt Nam, to live and work and make meaningful contributions to the socio-economic development of their respective host countries and the friendship between Việt Nam and Spain.

Việt Nam and Spain will continue close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, particularly at the United Nations and the ASEAN-EU framework. Both sides will jointly implement initiatives that promote multilateralism, free trade and climate action, contributing to regional and global peace, stability and development.

PM Chính said that at the talks, Việt Nam encouraged Spain to act as a bridge in strengthening Việt Nam’s ties with the European Union and Latin American countries. In return, Việt Nam is ready to serve as a gateway to deepen Spain–ASEAN relations.

Regarding the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) issue, the leaders reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, security and freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as the settlement of disputes through peaceful means and in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

PM Pedro Sánchez expressed his sincere gratitude to PM Chính and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders for their warm welcome. Pedro Sánchez noted that this is the first official visit to Việt Nam by a Spanish PM, marking the beginning of high-level activities and a new phase of cooperation between the two nations.

The Spanish leader praised Việt Nam’s growing role and position in the region and on the international stage, as well as its foreign policy and national development strategy. He said Spain supports and wishes to cooperate with dynamic economies like Việt Nam.

He expressed his admiration for Việt Nam’s achievements after 50 years of national reunification and his confidence that Việt Nam will become a high-income developed country by 2045.

The Spanish PM stated that his visit to Việt Nam aims to strengthen the bilateral ties, focusing on the three key areas of deepening the political relations towards elevating the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, bolstering economic cooperation with the signing of several documents to facilitate businesses’ access to each other's markets and promoting a global approach for common interests, amid trade tensions across the globe.

PM Pedro Sánchez expressed his belief that the 4th P4G Summit in Việt Nam in 2025 and the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD) in Spain will be successful, contributing to global sustainable development. He thanked the people of Việt Nam for their hospitality and said he hopes to welcome PM Chính to Spain in the near future.

Earlier, the leaders witnessed the exchange of several cooperation documents between Việt Nam and Spain, including an MoU on cooperation and political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Việt Nam and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation of Spain; one on cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam and the Diplomatic School of Spain; one on cultural and sports cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Sports of Spain; another on cooperation in food safety, veterinary medicine, plant protection and fisheries between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and a framework protocol on financial cooperation between the governments of Việt Nam and Spain. — VNS