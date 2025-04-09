Top legislator concludes Uzbekistan trip

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, and a high-ranking delegation from the Vietnamese parliament returned to Hà Nội on April 9 morning, successfully wrapping up their trip to Uzbekistan for the attendance at the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-150) and an official visit to the Central Asian country.

The trip was made at the invitation of IPU President Tulia Ackson, IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong, President of the Senate of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva.

This marked Chairman Mẫn's first international engagement in 2025 and his participation in the IPU-150 Assembly, sending a clear message about Việt Nam’s strong support for multilateralism in general as well as inter-parliamentary cooperation and the role of the IPU in particular.

During the IPU-150 Assembly, the Vietnamese top legislator proposed several directions for parliaments to strengthen international cooperation, share experience, and support each other in developing policies to respond to current challenges in a timely and effective fashion.

Emphasising that no country or society can develop sustainably without placing people at the centre of all policies, Mẫn called on all parliamentarians and nations to take stronger action and work together to build a fair, prosperous, and sustainable world.

On the sidelines of the event, he had bilateral meetings with the IPU President and Secretary-General as well as with parliamentary leaders from various countries. Their discussions focused on measures to promote cooperation between Việt Nam and the IPU as well as its member parliaments and countries, and enhance the role of each country's parliament in expanding and deepening cooperation across all sectors.

During his official visit to Uzbekistan, Mẫn met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and held talks with President of the Senate of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva and Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis (Lower house) of Uzbekistan Nuriddin Ismoilov.

In a friendly and open atmosphere, leaders from both countries exchanged their notes on bilateral cooperation and shared visions for the future relationship. They commended the positive developments in the bilateral relations and affirmed the significant contributions of both parliaments to the progress. Both sides agreed on the need to strengthen political dialogue at all levels, particularly high-level exchanges through Party, State, Government, and Parliamentary channels, while continuing close coordination and mutual support in multilateral forums.

Recognising that economic and trade cooperation between Việt Nam and Uzbekistan boasts significant untapped potential, they were unanimous to enhance information exchange on policy and market information, create favourable conditions for businesses to engage in investment and trade promotion activities, while bolstering collaboration in the domains of energy and oil where both sides have potential and demand.

In Tashkent, Mẫn hosted a reception for Chairman of the Central Council of the People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (PDPU) Ulugbek Inoyatov and Chairman of the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Ties with Foreign Countries Sariev Kakhramon Ramatullaevich, and attended the Việt Nam – Uzbekistan Business Forum.

He also met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia and Uzbekistan and the Vietnamese community in Uzbekistan, visited Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, and met with teachers and students studying Vietnamese there.

Mẫn’s working trip has helped enhance the position and image of the Vietnamese National Assembly at multilateral parliamentary forums while strengthening political trust and providing momentum for Việt Nam and Uzbekistan to tighten their bonds. — VNS