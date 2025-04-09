Myanmar aid mission showcases Việt Nam's sense of global responsibility: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has praised Việt Nam’s military and public security forces for their recent aid mission to earthquake-hit Myanmar, calling it a testament to their maturity and Việt Nam’s values, culture and sense of responsibility toward the international community.

During a commendation ceremony in Hà Nội on Wednesday, PM Chính said following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28, Việt Nam quickly sent a 106-member delegation of military and public security officers to Myanmar. From March 30 to April 8, the forces worked tirelessly, earning recognition as the most effective international aid contingent on the ground. Their efforts led to the rescue and location of the highest number of victims, alongside extensive humanitarian support activities.

The 80-member military team discovered 32 victim locations and directly searched 20 sites, retrieving 21 bodies and working with Turkish rescuers to save a 26-year-old man. They also recovered valuable assets for local families and hospitals, carried out humanitarian activities, including donating US$5,000 to victims and giving health examination and medicine to over 200 people, handed over 50 tonnes of dry provisions as well as more than 20 tonnes of equipment, food, medicine, and other essential supplies to the Myanmar Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement.

Meanwhile, the 26 personnel from the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security directly recovered seven bodies while coordinating with local authorities and other international delegations to retrieve seven others. The force donated 11 tonnes of medical supplies and essential goods to Myanmar, gave financial aid to bereaved families, presented gifts to patients at two field hospitals, and also provided health examination and medicine for locals.

PM Chính once again offered his deepest condolences to the Myanmar Government and people for the tremendous losses triggered by the earthquake, expressing his belief that with its efforts and determination, along with support from the international community, the country will soon surmount this challenge.

He said the deployment of the forces demonstrated Việt Nam's policy of being a friend, a trustworthy partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community.

This marked Việt Nam’s third overseas humanitarian and disaster relief mission, showcasing remarkable progress in capacity and experience, PM Chính noted. The success of this mission drew heartfelt praise from Myanmar’s Government, people, and admiration from the broader international community, reinforcing Việt Nam’s competence and credibility in tackling non-traditional security challenges.

He commended the Central Military Commission, Ministry of National Defence, Central Public Security Party Committee, and Ministry of Public Security for their proactiveness. He also took the occasion to praise press agencies for their timely coverage of the forces' activities, as well as Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet for delivering the personnel and supplies to Myanmar.

The Government leader urged ministries to assess the mission, address gaps in preparation and logistics, and adopt global best practices for disaster response training.

At the event, PM Chính and Permanent Deputy PM Nguyễn Hòa Bình presented the State President’s third-class Fatherland Protection Order to two collectives and three individuals, plus the PM’s certificate of merit to eight collectives and 17 individuals with outstanding performance in the mission. VNS