Việt Nam’s 80-member military team lauded for rescue work in Myanmar

HÀ NỘI — The 80-member Vietnamese military rescue team deployed to Myanmar following a recent earthquake has recovered 21 bodies and rescued one man, demonstrating significant capabilities in challenging conditions.

The team, dispatched by Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence on March 30, travelled over 500km by road from Yangon to the capital city Naypyidaw, immediately coordinating with local authorities to identify search areas, team leader Major General Phạm Văn Tỵ said.

Operating at three key sites in Naypyidaw – the Bala Tidi apartment complex, Ottara Thiri Hospital, and the Aye Chan Thar Hotel – the Vietnamese personnel deployed search dogs and specialised equipment to pinpoint 32 locations where victims were believed to be trapped and managed to retrieve 21 bodies.

In a notable achievement, they collaborated with rescue teams from Myanmar and Turkey to successfully pull a 26-year-old man alive from the debris. They also located and returned valuable assets worth hundreds of thousands of US dollars to Ottara Thiri Hospital and local individuals.

The search environment presented severe challenges, with temperatures often exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. The bodies recovered were usually heavily decomposed or submerged in water, creating unsanitary and hazardous conditions.

Collapsed structures also posed significant risks to the rescuers. Myanmar authorities noted that several other international rescue teams had previously surveyed these sites but had to withdraw due to the complexity and dangers.

The Head of Myanmar's Fire Service Department highly praised the Vietnamese team's efforts, stating they had recovered the highest number of bodies and conducted the most meaningful activities among all foreign rescue teams in Naypyidaw.

In addition to search and rescue, the team engaged in humanitarian activities, providing 40 tonnes of dry food and many tents to Myanmar. They also donated $5,000 to support victims' families and provided free medical check-ups and medicine to over 200 local people, as hospitals in Naypyidaw were damaged and faced shortages of supplies.

The mission also fostered international cooperation, with the team sharing their rescue expertise with counterparts from Myanmar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Việt Nam's deployment has been hailed as a demonstration of international solidarity, reflecting the country's traditions and the esteemed image of its military. It also holds significant importance for Việt Nam-Myanmar relations, offering support during a difficult time.

Myanmar authorities and international rescue teams lauded the professionalism, expertise, courage, intelligence, and creativity of the Vietnamese engineering and medical personnel, particularly in handling complex cases that local and other foreign teams were unable to resolve.

Major General Tỵ emphasised the valuable experience gained during the mission, suggesting it be documented for future international deployments and work in multinational environments.

The mission received strong support and guidance from Việt Nam's Central Military Commission, Ministry of National Defence, and other relevant agencies, as well as assistance from the Vietnamese Embassy, Defence Attaché and Mytel, a joint venture of Việt Nam's military-run telecom group Viettel in Myanmar.

The entire team remains in good health and high spirits, expressing satisfaction in completing a meaningful mission that helped alleviate the suffering of the Myanmar people.

They also reported feeling proud of the warm welcome and support received from local communities, who offered water and heartfelt gratitude.

Minister of National Defence, General Phan Văn Giang, sent a letter commending and encouraging the team. The mission command has proposed that the ministry recognise the outstanding contributions of participating units and individuals with appropriate awards. — VNS