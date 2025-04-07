Vietnamese community in Germany pledges further support to Trường Sa

BERLIN — The Trường Sa Club in Germany held a gathering in Berlin on Sunday to celebrate eight years of its continuous activities in support of Việt Nam’s maritime sovereignty.

The event brought together club members, representatives of Vietnamese associations in Germany, and officials from the Vietnamese Embassy, including Ambassador Vũ Quang Minh and other diplomats.

President of the Trường Sa Club Bùi Thu Minh highlighted the group’s founding mission of "Connecting – Spreading – Accompanying Trường Sa". Since its establishment in April 2017, the club has worked to strengthen ties between overseas Vietnamese and the homeland, especially with those safeguarding Việt Nam’s sovereignty over its sea and islands.

Over the past eight years, the club has organised various initiatives to support soldiers and residents in Trường Sa (Spratlys), including annual donations worth around VNĐ200 million (nearly US$8,000). It has also co-hosted seminars, art exhibitions, and writing and drawing contests on the theme of the sea and islands, while incorporating island-related contents into Vietnamese language classes in Berlin. These efforts aim to foster patriotism and a sense of national pride, particularly among younger generations.

Among the attendees was Tống Đăng Văn, one of four overseas Vietnamese in Germany in the delegation set to visit Trường Sa in the coming time. He expressed pride in joining the trip, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), and noted that the delegation would deliver VNĐ300 million ($11,500) in donations raised by the overseas Vietnamese community in Germany.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Minh praised the club’s contributions over the past years, noting their significant material and spiritual support for those stationed in Trường Sa. He also acknowledged the club’s efforts to strengthen national pride and solidarity within the Vietnamese community abroad and its assistance to those in need in Germany. He encouraged the club to continue its meaningful activities in the years ahead.

Participants also shared personal stories and memories from past visits to Trường Sa, reaffirming their commitments to the club’s mission of connection, spread and solidarity with Trường Sa. — VNS