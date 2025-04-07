Politics & Law
Home Society

Man detained for sexually abusing underage novice monks at unauthorised meditation centre

April 07, 2025 - 12:26
Between approximately August 2023 and March 2025, Nguyễn Đắt Vũ repeatedly sexually abused seven novice monks between the age of 9 to 16.
The meditation centre is not a legally registered religious centre. — Photo from the police

LÂM ĐỒNG — A 38-year-old man, Nguyễn Đắt Vũ, has been detained on the crime of raping underage persons at an unregistered meditation centre in Đà Lạt City, police of the Central Highlands Province Lâm Đồng announced on Monday.

The police also said they have initiated legal proceedings against Vũ, with religious name Thích Nguyễn Huy and Thích Vạn Chánh, resident of Ward 8, Đà Lạt City.

Previously, on March 26, the Criminal Police Investigation Agency of Lâm Đồng Province received a crime report from the Ward 6 Police of Đà Lạt City involving Vũ, who was a monk at V.H Meditation Centre, which was not a legally registered religious centre, to care for novice monks whose families had sent them there for religious practice and education since 2018.

Between approximately August 2023 and March 2025, Vũ repeatedly sexually abused seven novice monks between the age of 9 to 16.

According to the information, the abuses took place over an extended period, and Vũ threatened the children not to reveal the incidents to anyone.

Recently, one of the victims (born in 2007) told their family about what happened, as well as gathered verbal accounts from similar victims of Vũ to report to their families.

Currently, some of the victims have been taken home by their families or transferred to other religious education facilities to stabilise emotionally and continue their studies.

To ensure the rights and provide psychological support for the victims, the Lâm Đồng police have proactively contacted the HCM City Children's Rights Protection Association, the Lâm Đồng Women's Union, and the Lawyers' Association for Children's Rights Protection for further assistance.

The meditation centre is reportedly not part of the Buddhist Sanga of Việt Nam and Vũ is also not member of the Sangha. — VNS

American ex-teacher convicted of child sexual abuse against Vietnamese boys in HCMC

US citizen and substitute teacher Paul Bodner was sentenced in the US District Court on March 31 in the northern district of California to 11 years in federal prison on three counts of Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct and one count of Engaging in Illicit Sexual Conduct in Foreign Places, for sexual abuse committed against Vietnamese boys in HCM City.

CISE 2025: Advancing surgical care through global collaboration

The 21st Scientific Congress of Bình Dân Hospital (CISE 2025) in HCM City has offered a prime opportunity for Vietnamese and international professionals to share and update knowledge and clinical experience in cutting-edge surgical techniques and innovations in healthcare.
A new symbol

Hà Nội will place the Km0 at Lý Thái Tổ flower garden next to Hoàn Kiếm Lake. More than just a landmark, this high-tech and light-infused installation will redefine how people see and experience the city’s historic centre.
Vietnam's aid in Myanmar

Even under extreme conditions, Việt Nam's rescue forces have continued their efforts to support Myanmar and its people in their time of need. So far, the team has helped save one survivor and found 17 victims’ bodies in challenging locations, including hospitals and collapsed high-rise buildings.

