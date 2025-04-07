Politics & Law
Home Society

Quảng Nam police arrest woman for allegedly killing son to claim insurance payout

April 07, 2025 - 18:31
The investigation concluded that Tô Thị Ty Na, 44, had deliberately killed her son Hoàng with the intent to profit from an insurance policy.
Tô Thị Ty Na, 44, was detained for allegedly killing her son. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Public Security

QUẢNG NAM — The Investigation Police Agency of Quảng Nam Province police has issued a decision to take legal proceedings against and temporarily detain Tô Thị Ty Na, 44, for allegedly killing her son over two years ago, in an attempt to fraudulently claim insurance benefits.

According to investigators, Na’s actions came to light during a province-wide review of previously suspended cases, as ordered by Quảng Nam provincial police.

Authorities reopened the investigation into a death that occurred on January 2, 2023. At around 10pm, at Na’s house in Hà Lam Town, Thăng Bình District, Nguyễn Văn Hoàng, born in 2017, her biological son, was found dead in a water container in the bathroom.

The investigation concluded that Na had deliberately killed her son with the intent to profit from an insurance policy. The suspect has since been required to participate in a crime scene reenactment.

Details about the method used to commit the crime and the amount of insurance money involved have not yet been disclosed by authorities.

The case is currently under further investigation. — VNS

Society

CISE 2025: Advancing surgical care through global collaboration

The 21st Scientific Congress of Bình Dân Hospital (CISE 2025) in HCM City has offered a prime opportunity for Vietnamese and international professionals to share and update knowledge and clinical experience in cutting-edge surgical techniques and innovations in healthcare.
Society

A new symbol

Hà Nội will place the Km0 at Lý Thái Tổ flower garden next to Hoàn Kiếm Lake. More than just a landmark, this high-tech and light-infused installation will redefine how people see and experience the city’s historic centre.
Society

Vietnam's aid in Myanmar

Even under extreme conditions, Việt Nam's rescue forces have continued their efforts to support Myanmar and its people in their time of need. So far, the team has helped save one survivor and found 17 victims’ bodies in challenging locations, including hospitals and collapsed high-rise buildings.

