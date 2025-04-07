Quảng Nam police arrest woman for allegedly killing son to claim insurance payout

QUẢNG NAM — The Investigation Police Agency of Quảng Nam Province police has issued a decision to take legal proceedings against and temporarily detain Tô Thị Ty Na, 44, for allegedly killing her son over two years ago, in an attempt to fraudulently claim insurance benefits.

According to investigators, Na’s actions came to light during a province-wide review of previously suspended cases, as ordered by Quảng Nam provincial police.

Authorities reopened the investigation into a death that occurred on January 2, 2023. At around 10pm, at Na’s house in Hà Lam Town, Thăng Bình District, Nguyễn Văn Hoàng, born in 2017, her biological son, was found dead in a water container in the bathroom.

The investigation concluded that Na had deliberately killed her son with the intent to profit from an insurance policy. The suspect has since been required to participate in a crime scene reenactment.

Details about the method used to commit the crime and the amount of insurance money involved have not yet been disclosed by authorities.

The case is currently under further investigation. — VNS