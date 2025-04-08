Vietnam Railways to launch reunification trains

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Railways will operate special 'Reunification Trains' to mark the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South.

On April 29, Train SE1 will depart from Hanoi station, and Train SE4 from Sài Gòn station. The two trains will meet in Đà Nẵng at noon the following day.

During the send-off ceremony on the evening of April 29, the company and its partners will distribute surprise gifts to passengers onboard.

The journey is designed not only as an ordinary train ride but as an opportunity to reflect on history and appreciate the peace we enjoy today.

Additionally, Vietnam Railways is offering a 40 per cent discount on tickets for individuals with meritorious contributions to the revolution, including war invalids, veterans, and families of revolutionary martyrs.

This special discount is available for travel from April 24 to May 9.

Tickets will be sold directly at railway stations, and passengers in the eligible categories must present the relevant documents when buying their tickets and when boarding the train.

From now until the end of South’s liberation day and May Day holiday, passengers will also have the opportunity to join the railway sector in creating the 'Reunification Train' in cyberspace.

A red-and-yellow flag will be displayed on the ticketing system for every successfully purchased ticket.

The railways have already sold many tickets early and added more trains on key routes to meet the increased demand for travel, ensuring that passengers can still easily head off on their holiday.

For the Hà Nội-HCM City route, in addition to the five daily pairs of Thống Nhất passenger trains, two additional SE9 trains will operate on April 29-30 from Hà Nội to Sài Gòn station.

On the Hà Nội-Hải Phòng route, in addition to the four daily train pairs, LP10 and HP4 trains will depart from Hải Phòng and the HD2 train will depart from Hải Dương from May 2 to May 4. — VNS