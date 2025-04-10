The nation's heroes live on in memory and legacy

HÀ NỘI — Generations of Vietnamese today and in the future will forever remember the immense sacrifices made by those who gave their blood, lives and limbs for the nation, for the enduring existence and development of the Vietnamese people.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm emphasised this sentiment during a meeting on Wednesday in Hà Nội with representatives of veterans, former youth volunteers, and militia who participated in the resistance against the Americans.

The meeting was organised by the Việt Nam Veterans Association, in cooperation with the Ministry of National Defence.

Lâm said while the war is a distant memory, the noble qualities of 'Uncle Hồ's Soldiers' the youth volunteers and militia from those years continue to shine brightly in today’s society.

Despite returning from the battlefield bearing physical scars or being elderly and frail, the comrades have never ceased their contributions.

“They remain a steadfast moral support for today’s and tomorrow’s generations,” he said.

In every situation, across all regions of the country, the image of the comrades continues to serve as a living symbol of resilience, determination, optimism and an unwavering belief in the future of the nation.

No matter the field, veterans, former youth volunteers and militia continue to embody the spirit of the 'Decisive Battle for Victory' and the 'Speed, Boldness' that characterised the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign.

Through tangible and meaningful actions, they not only continue to write the glorious chapters of our history in times of peace but also help nurture and preserve the core values that form the strength of the Vietnamese people.

“These comrades are truly a source of pride for our army and people,” he said.

He also expressed his joy and emotion upon seeing that over the years, all levels of the Việt Nam Veterans' Association, the Association of Former Youth Volunteers and the Militia across the country have consistently upheld the revolutionary flame.

The associations have excelled in instilling revolutionary ideals, educating younger generations on patriotic traditions, and organising meaningful activities of gratitude.

Their work has effectively contributed to the implementation of the 'When you drink water, remember its source' motto, while also caring for the material and spiritual well-being of members, ensuring that no one is forgotten or left behind.

“The heartfelt actions affirm that, whether in war or in peace, they remain a core force, a strong pillar for the Party, Government and people,” he said.

Lâm also said that the 'Gratitude Activities' work has always been one of the Party’s top political priorities over the years.

The system of policies and laws that offer preferential treatment to people with meritorious services continues to be improved, increasingly comprehensive, humane and practical.

Policies such as subsidies of 100 per-cent health insurance, housing support, free medical treatment, vocational training programmes, preferential loans, job creation and care for the children of those with meritorious services, all demonstrate the profound responsibility and ethics of the Party and State towards those who have made sacrifices for the nation.

Notably, Resolution No. 42-NQ/TW of the Party Central Committee sets the goal that by 2030, 100 per cent of people with meritorious services and their families will have a good standard of living, enjoying comprehensive care both materially and spiritually.

The preferential allowances will also continue to be adjusted to the highest levels within the social policy system.

He added that hundreds of thousands of 'Gratitude Homes' have been built and will continue to be built across the country.

Party General Secretary Lâm said: “The sincerest tribute is not only in policies but also in the awareness and actions of the current generation.

“Those fortunate enough to live in peace and prosperity have the responsibility to continue, preserve and promote the revolutionary tradition, passing the torch to future generations.”

Today’s youth must live, study, work and contribute in ways that honour their forebears' sacrifices.

They must strive to build a strong, rapidly developing, and sustainable nation, firmly protecting the country’s independence and sovereignty and preserving peace. This will ensure that the sacrifices and hardships endured by previous generations become the foundation upon which future generations can build and prosper.

During the meeting, Lieutenant General Phùng Khắc Đăng, former Deputy Head of the General Department of Political Affairs and former Vice President of the Việt Nam Veterans' Association, shared his pride and honour in witnessing the transformation and development of the country.

He said he will continue the revolutionary spirit and traditions of a soldier, upholding the qualities of 'Uncle Hồ's Soldiers', adhering to the Party’s guidelines, and embodying the ideals of the Party and State in daily life.

He vowed to serve as a role model for the younger generation to follow, living according to the thought, morality and style of President Hồ Chí Minh.— VNS