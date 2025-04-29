Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party, State leaders pay homage to Presidents Hồ Chí Minh, Tôn Đức Thắng

April 29, 2025 - 17:20
The delegation expressed profound gratitude to the late President, acknowledging his immense contributions and selfless sacrifices for the nation.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and high-ranking delegation at the President Hồ Chí Minh Statue Park in HCM City on April 29. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — A high-ranking delegation led by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm paid solemn tributes to President Hồ Chí Minh and President Tôn Đức Thắng in HCM City on April 29, one day before the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30).

The delegation, representing the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, included former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, State President Lương Cường, former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and former NA chairpersons Nguyễn Văn An and Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân. They offered incense and laid wreaths at the respective museums of the revered leaders.

At the Hồ Chí Minh Museum, the delegation expressed profound gratitude to the late President, acknowledging his immense contributions and selfless sacrifices for the nation. A global symbol of revolutionary heroism and unity, President Hồ Chí Minh devoted his entire life to the cause of national and class liberation. His legacy of revolutionary ethics continues to inspire generations.

The delegation observed a moment of silence in memory of President Hồ Chí Minh – a national liberation hero, brilliant leader of the Party and the people, and a distinguished cultural figure of Việt Nam, pledging to follow his example and strive for a prosperous, strong, equitable, democratic, and civilised Việt Nam, thus fulfilling the development goals in the new era – that of the nation's rise.

At the President Hồ Chí Minh Statue Park, they laid a wreath in his honour.

Moving to the Tôn Đức Thắng Museum, they paid homage to a devoted revolutionary leader who wholeheartedly served the people and the revolution.

As the founder of the Red Trade Union, he addressed the critical needs of Việt Nam's early 20th-century working-class movement, playing a key role in the nation’s revolutionary struggle and liberation and contributing significantly to the global workers’ movement. — VNA/VNS

President Ho Chi Minh

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Former deputy minister jailed for six years in solar power case

The Hà Nội People's Court on April 29 sentenced former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoàng Quốc Vượng to six years in prison for "abusing position and power while performing duties” under Article 356, Clause 3 of the Penal Code, following a week-long trial concerning irregularities in a solar power case.
Politics & Law

The April 30 victory: a spirit that lives on

On the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, foreign journalists, scholars and witnesses have shared their reflections — not only on the historic day itself, but also on Việt Nam’s extraordinary journey of recovery, development and global integration.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom