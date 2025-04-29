Party, State leaders pay homage to Presidents Hồ Chí Minh, Tôn Đức Thắng

HCM CITY — A high-ranking delegation led by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm paid solemn tributes to President Hồ Chí Minh and President Tôn Đức Thắng in HCM City on April 29, one day before the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30).

The delegation, representing the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, included former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, State President Lương Cường, former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and former NA chairpersons Nguyễn Văn An and Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân. They offered incense and laid wreaths at the respective museums of the revered leaders.

At the Hồ Chí Minh Museum, the delegation expressed profound gratitude to the late President, acknowledging his immense contributions and selfless sacrifices for the nation. A global symbol of revolutionary heroism and unity, President Hồ Chí Minh devoted his entire life to the cause of national and class liberation. His legacy of revolutionary ethics continues to inspire generations.

The delegation observed a moment of silence in memory of President Hồ Chí Minh – a national liberation hero, brilliant leader of the Party and the people, and a distinguished cultural figure of Việt Nam, pledging to follow his example and strive for a prosperous, strong, equitable, democratic, and civilised Việt Nam, thus fulfilling the development goals in the new era – that of the nation's rise.

At the President Hồ Chí Minh Statue Park, they laid a wreath in his honour.

Moving to the Tôn Đức Thắng Museum, they paid homage to a devoted revolutionary leader who wholeheartedly served the people and the revolution.

As the founder of the Red Trade Union, he addressed the critical needs of Việt Nam's early 20th-century working-class movement, playing a key role in the nation’s revolutionary struggle and liberation and contributing significantly to the global workers’ movement. — VNA/VNS