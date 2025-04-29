PM pays tribute to late leaders in HCM City

HCM CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính paid separate visits to offer incense in memory of former Chairman of the Council of Ministers Phạm Hùng and former Prime Minister Võ Văn Kiệt at their respective residences in HCM City on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The PM and his delegation honoured the legacy of Chairman Phạm Hùng (1912 – 1988), expressing deep gratitude and respect for his significant contributions to the nation’s development and defence.

From 1967 to 1975, Phạm Hùng, a prominent revolutionary figure from the South, served as the secretary of the central office for the southern region, where he led resistance efforts against the US troop. In 1975, he was appointed Political Commissar of the Hồ Chí Minh Campaign Command. Following the liberation of the South, he was entrusted with overseeing the Party’s and Government's responsibilities in the region.

Later that day, PM Chính offered incense in remembrance of Prime Minister Võ Văn Kiệt (1922–2008), expressing heartfelt appreciation for the former leader, who was known for his democratic, pragmatic, bold, and accountable working style. He played a pivotal role in the country’s đổi mới (Renewal), international integration, and national development processes.

A committed revolutionary from his youth, Võ Văn Kiệt contributed to the Southern liberation movement and national reunification. He was instrumental in spearheading strategic initiatives to foster urban resistance in the Sài Gòn – Gia Định area, advancing the Party’s doctrine of people's war and laying the groundwork for Việt Nam's ultimate victory. — VNA/VNS