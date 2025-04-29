41 individuals prosecuted in major Phúc Sơn Group corruption case

HÀ NỘI — The Supreme People’s Procuracy of Việt Nam has formally indicted 41 individuals in connection with serious violations linked to the Phúc Sơn Group JSC and several associated units and localities, with the offences reportedly causing financial damage worth over 1.16 trillion VNĐ (US$44.6 million) to the State.

Among those charged is Nguyễn Văn Hậu, chairman and general director of the Phúc Sơn Group JSC, and chairman of the Thăng Long investment, trade and real estate JSC. He faces the charges of offering bribes, violating bidding regulations causing serious consequences, and violating accounting regulations causing serious consequences, respectively under Articles 364, 222, and 221 of the Penal Code.

In addition, nine individuals who are former officials of Vĩnh Phúc and Quảng Ngãi provinces have been charged with accepting bribes under Article 354. Eight others, comprising former officials of Vĩnh Phúc and Phú Thọ provinces, a former official of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the director of the Nam Hà Resources and Environment Consulting JSC, face the charge of abusing position or power while performing official duties, under Article 356.

A total of 17 individuals have been prosecuted for violating bidding regulations causing serious consequences; five face the charge of violating accounting regulations causing serious consequences. The remaining individual, who was once an official of Vĩnh Long Province, has been accused of abusing influence over persons with official positions or power to seek personal gain, under Article 366.

According to the indictment, during the execution of various projects and procurement packages across the provinces of Vĩnh Phúc, Quảng Ngãi, and Phú Thọ, Hậu either personally committed, directed subordinates, or worked with partner entities to carry out unlawful activities related bidding and accounting procedures.

The cumulative misconduct by Hậu and his accomplices has led to extensive financial damage to the State, including over VNĐ504 billion from accounting violations, VNĐ204 billion through unlawful land valuation adjustments, and VNĐ459 billion from bidding irregularities.

The scandal has also triggered disciplinary and legal action against numerous local officials involved. — VNS