Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

41 individuals prosecuted in major Phúc Sơn Group corruption case

April 29, 2025 - 17:57
The Supreme People’s Procuracy of Việt Nam has formally indicted 41 individuals in connection with serious violations linked to the Phúc Sơn Group JSC and several associated units and localities.

 

Nguyễn Văn Hậu, chairman and general director of the Phúc Sơn Group JSC and Chairman of the Thăng Long investment, trade and real estate JSC, is among the 41 individuals prosecuted in the Phúc Sơn Group corruption case. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Supreme People’s Procuracy of Việt Nam has formally indicted 41 individuals in connection with serious violations linked to the Phúc Sơn Group JSC and several associated units and localities, with the offences reportedly causing financial damage worth over 1.16 trillion VNĐ (US$44.6 million) to the State.

Among those charged is Nguyễn Văn Hậu, chairman and general director of the Phúc Sơn Group JSC, and chairman of the Thăng Long investment, trade and real estate JSC. He faces the charges of offering bribes, violating bidding regulations causing serious consequences, and violating accounting regulations causing serious consequences, respectively under Articles 364, 222, and 221 of the Penal Code.

In addition, nine individuals who are former officials of Vĩnh Phúc and Quảng Ngãi provinces have been charged with accepting bribes under Article 354. Eight others, comprising former officials of Vĩnh Phúc and Phú Thọ provinces, a former official of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the director of the Nam Hà Resources and Environment Consulting JSC, face the charge of abusing position or power while performing official duties, under Article 356.

A total of 17 individuals have been prosecuted for violating bidding regulations causing serious consequences; five face the charge of violating accounting regulations causing serious consequences. The remaining individual, who was once an official of Vĩnh Long Province, has been accused of abusing influence over persons with official positions or power to seek personal gain, under Article 366.

According to the indictment, during the execution of various projects and procurement packages across the provinces of Vĩnh Phúc, Quảng Ngãi, and Phú Thọ, Hậu either personally committed, directed subordinates, or worked with partner entities to carry out unlawful activities related bidding and accounting procedures.

The cumulative misconduct by Hậu and his accomplices has led to extensive financial damage to the State, including over VNĐ504 billion from accounting violations, VNĐ204 billion through unlawful land valuation adjustments, and VNĐ459 billion from bidding irregularities.

The scandal has also triggered disciplinary and legal action against numerous local officials involved. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Former deputy minister jailed for six years in solar power case

The Hà Nội People's Court on April 29 sentenced former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoàng Quốc Vượng to six years in prison for "abusing position and power while performing duties” under Article 356, Clause 3 of the Penal Code, following a week-long trial concerning irregularities in a solar power case.
Politics & Law

The April 30 victory: a spirit that lives on

On the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, foreign journalists, scholars and witnesses have shared their reflections — not only on the historic day itself, but also on Việt Nam’s extraordinary journey of recovery, development and global integration.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom