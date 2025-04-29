Việt Nam's current, former high-ranking officials honoured with noble order of Laos

HÀ NỘI — The Party and State of the Lao People's Democratic Republic held a solemn ceremony in HCM City on April 29 to award decorations to incumbent and former high-ranking leaders of Việt Nam.

The event drew the presence of State President Lương Cường and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, who is leading a high-level Lao delegation to attend Việt Nam’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

At the event, Khemmani Pholsena, head of the Lao Presidential Office, announced the decree by the President of Laos conferring the first-class Issara (Freedom) Order upon Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân and former Vice State Presidents Nguyễn Thị Bình, Trương Mỹ Hoa, Nguyễn Thị Doan, and Đặng Thị Ngọc Thịnh.

On behalf of the Lao Party and State, LPRP General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith personally presented the noble order to the honourees.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Xuân said she is deeply moved to receive this prestigious award from the Lao Party and State, describing it as a profound honour that highlights the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos. This bond, she noted, was personally cultivated by President Hồ Chí Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane, and President Souphanouvong, and has been continuously nurtured by successive generations of leaders and people of both countries.

She extended heartfelt thanks to the Lao Party, State, and people for their unwavering support for Việt Nam during its past struggle for independence as well as its current national defence and development, as well as for this recognition. She also expressed gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for their trust and support, which enabled the honourees to contribute to national development and to the deepening of the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship.

Xuân affirmed that the award is a significant source of encouragement, inspiring the recipients to continue striving in their respective roles and to further contribute to the enduring solidarity between the two nations.

She expressed strong confidence that under the wise leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, both countries will continue to build on their past achievements and reach even greater milestones in their national development and protection efforts. — VNS