PM reaffirms top priority to special solidarity with Laos

HCM CITY — Việt Nam always places the highest priority on its rare and special solidarity with Laos, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in HCM City on April 29.

Thongloun is in Việt Nam for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), and the inauguration of Wharf No. 3 of Lao - Việt International Port in the Vũng Áng Economic Zone.

Chính expressed his deep gratitude to the Lao Party, State, and people for their wholehearted support to their Vietnamese counterparts, both in the past struggle for national independence and in the current cause of national construction and development.

He also affirmed Việt Nam’s strong, comprehensive support for the cause of national defence, construction, reform, and development in Laos.

The leader noted with pleasure the growing Việt Nam–Laos relationship with many positive strides seen across various fields in recent times, laying a solid foundation for both nations to move forward with confidence into a new era of national development.

For his part, Thongloun noted that the Spring 1975 Great Victory was a glorious historic milestone not only for Việt Nam but also for Laos, paving the way for the Lao army and people to advance and achieve complete victory later that same year.

The celebration offers an opportunity for the two peoples to reflect on the history of the Việt Nam-Laos combat alliance and solidarity, he continued.

For the inauguration of Wharf No. 3 of Lao - Việt International Port, Thongloun called it a significant political event and a vivid symbol of the unique relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

The Lao Party, State, and people will do their utmost to preserve and nurture the special relationship, he said, emphasising the importance of the coordination mechanism between the two governments, alongside the efforts of ministries, agencies, and localities in both countries in effectively implementing high-level agreements and treaties between the two governments, as well as bilateral cooperation programmes and plans.

The two leaders exchanged views on some directions and tasks for the future of bilateral relations.

They said the two countries should further strengthen their tradition of cooperation, political trust, and close ties, ensuring security and defence in both nations.

Both stressed the need to step up connectivity in transportation and economic links between Việt Nam and Laos, as well as between Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia, with a focus on border infrastructure and trade.

The leaders also touched upon the regional and global situation, coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, along with collaboration between ministries, agencies, and localities of the two countries.

They looked into specific solutions to foster connectivity between the two countries in the five key areas of transportation, energy, trade, digital transformation, and human resources. — VNS