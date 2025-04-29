Party leader meets Cambodian CPP President Hun Sen

HCM CITY — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm met with Cambodian People's Party (CPP) President Hun Sen in Hồ Chí Minh City on April 29 to discuss measures to further enhance the relationship between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the CPP, as well as bilateral cooperation.

The meeting took place when Hun Sen is leading a high-ranking Cambodian delegation to the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

Welcoming the Cambodian delegation’s presence at such a significant event, the Party leader described the anniversary as a historic milestone and a shared victory of the Vietnamese, Cambodian, and Lao peoples. He expressed his appreciation for the invaluable support provided by late King Norodom Sihanouk and the Cambodian people to Việt Nam’s revolutionary cause, which contributed to the historic victory on April 30, 1975.

Lâm affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people consistently attach great importance to and prioritise strengthening and developing the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability with Cambodia. He also thanked Cambodia for sending a military delegation to the commemorative parade and march in HCM City.

For his part, President Hun Sen underscored the profound significance of Việt Nam’s national reunification, calling it a demonstration of the great unity, bravery, and resilience of the Vietnamese people under the CPV leadership. He noted that the April 30, 1975 victory symbolised the solidarity in fighting and the sacrifice for each other of the Cambodian, Vietnamese, and Lao peoples.

He highlighted that Việt Nam’s triumph paved the way for Cambodia's overthrow of the genocidal Pol Pot regime, enabling its subsequent recovery and development efforts.

Hun Sen also praised the CPV, led by General Secretary Tô Lâm, for its strong leadership in streamlining the organisational apparatus, adding that these efforts could offer valuable lessons for Cambodia.

The Cambodian leader noted the participation of a Cambodian military delegation in the April 30 parade reflects the solidarity and close ties between the two nations in defending their independence.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on their countries' domestic situation, national development goals, as well as shared concerns. They reviewed the outcomes of bilateral cooperation and agreed on key priorities to further deepen the relationship between the two Parties and countries in the coming period.

The host briefed the guest on Việt Nam’s preparations for the 14th National Party Congress, its socio-economic development goals, and the ongoing streamlining of the political system's organisational apparatus with strong public support.

The two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the significant development achievements made by both countries in recent years. They acknowledged the comprehensive and deep cooperation between the two Parties and countries across various fields, positively contributing to socio-economic development and raising each country's standing and reputation in the region and the world.

The two leaders underscored that the solidarity and mutual support between the two Parties and nations is an objective necessity and a vital principle for the revolutionary cause, national construction and defence in each country. This bond is a precious asset of the two peoples that needs to be preserved, promoted, and passed on to future generations through stronger communication about the historical significance and strategic importance of the relations between the two Parties and countries as well as the traditional friendship, solidarity, and mutual sacrifice between the two peoples.

They agreed to intensify political relations through more frequent high-level delegation exchanges and visits, enhance mutual political trust, and strengthen youth engagement to carry forward the tradition of solidarity.

The two sides also committed to effectively implementing the outcomes of the meeting between the CPV Central Committee’s Politburo and the Standing Committee of the CPP Central Committee, and the tripartite meeting of the top Vietnamese, Cambodian, and Lao Party leaders in February 2025.

Economic connectivity was another key focus, with both sides expressing confidence that bilateral trade would soon reach 20 billion USD, based on a new trade agreement for 2025–2026.

They also pledged to boost cooperation in defence-security, education-training, culture, tourism, health care, and other areas in line with each country’s potential and the close relationship. Stronger collaboration between Party, Government, parliamentary, and local agencies was also highlighted as a way to mark a new phase in bilateral relations and deliver practical benefits to both peoples.

The leaders also shared updates on their countries’ external relations and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

On the occasion, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm extended an invitation to President Hun Sen to attend the celebration of Việt Nam’s 80th National Day in Hà Nội in September. The Cambodian leader accepted the invitation with pleasure. — VNS