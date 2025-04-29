State leader meets with Cuban Vice President in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on April 29 received Salvador Valdés Mesa, Politburo member of the Communist Party of Cuba and Vice President of Cuba, who is in Việt Nam for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The Vietnamese State leader welcomed the Cuban Vice President back to Việt Nam and highly valued the presence of the high-ranking Cuban delegation at this historic event, underscoring the steadfast solidarity and support between the Parties, States, and peoples of the two nations.

He affirmed that Việt Nam always deeply values the heartfelt spiritual and material support Cuba extended during Việt Nam’s struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as its current national defence and development.

Cường stressed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people keep a close watch on developments in Cuba, and expressed pride in Cuba’s continued political and social stability and growing international reputation.

The host leader noted his confidence that the Cuban Party, State, and people will continue to make positive strides in the process of “updating the socio-economic model.”

He stressed that bilateral relations have been comprehensively consolidated and strengthened through various mechanisms, high-level exchanges, and activities in celebration of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties (December 2, 1960 – 2025). In particular, the visit to Cuba in September 2024 by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who was also State President then, marked a key milestone in bilateral ties, not only reinforcing political trust but also opening up new avenues for economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

For his part, Valdés Mesa expressed pride in representing the Cuban Party and State at the Reunification Day celebrations. He affirmed that the great victory in April 30, 1975 was a triumph not only for the Vietnamese people but also for peace-loving people around the world, including the Cuban people. He expressed confidence that Việt Nam’s commemorative parade and celebration will be a great success.

He conveyed greetings from First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, and from General Raul Castro, to President Cường and other key Vietnamese leaders. He expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s impressive achievements across all sectors over the past 50 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), and his belief that Việt Nam would achieve further progress in national development.

The Cuban Vice President praised the profound friendship and solidarity between the two nations, and conveyed Cuba’s appreciation for Việt Nam’s consistent support for the Cuban people’s just cause. He particularly acknowledged Việt Nam’s timely, wholehearted assistance to Cuba in priority areas, such as rice production and renewable energy.

Valdés Mesa said he firmly believes that, with Việt Nam’s brotherly support and shared determination, the Cuban people will overcome current challenges.

The two sides updated each other on domestic situations and reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination and mutual support in enhancing international standing. They emphasised the need to strengthen political trust and raise awareness among their peoples of the special Việt Nam–Cuba friendship, especially in the lead-up to the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Both sides expressed determination to further promote trade and investment cooperation and to effectively implement high-level agreements reached during Lâm’s visit to Cuba.

On this occasion, Cường asked Valdés Mesa to convey his regards to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Revolutionary Leader General Raul Castro Ruz, and other high-ranking leaders of the Cuban Party and State. — VNS