Party chief hosts leaders of political parties attending reunification anniversary celebration

HCM CITY — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm hosted leaders and representatives of political parties from various countries visiting Việt Nam to attend the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Expressing their honour and joy at participating in the historic celebration, guests congratulated the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam on this occasion.

On behalf of the international political parties, heads of delegations from China, Mongolia, Japan, the Dominican Republic, and France highlighted the stature of the great victory on April 30, 1975 of the Vietnamese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and revered President Hồ Chí Minh. They stressed that this was not only a victory for the heroic Vietnamese people but also a shared triumph for peace-loving and progressive humanity around the world. It also contributed to peace and development in the region.

Looking back on Việt Nam's journey since reunification, the foreign party leaders expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s significant achievements over the past 50 years and its growing international stature. They described Việt Nam as a model for development, social progress, and international solidarity.

The delegates voiced strong support for the nation-building and anti-corruption efforts of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, and expressed their firm confidence that under the leadership of the CPV and General Secretary Tô Lâm, the country will realise its development goals for 2030 and 2045, marking the 100th anniversaries of the Party and the country, respectively.

Praising Việt Nam’s sound foreign policy, they also expressed their wish to further strengthen the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between their parties and the CPV, as well as between their states and people and the Vietnamese people.

In his remarks, General Secretary Lâm warmly welcomed the foreign guests and affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people have always valued and remembered the solidarity, attachment, and invaluable support extended by international political parties, governments, and friends to Việt Nam during its struggle for national liberation and reunification, and now in the ongoing cause of national development and defence.

Highlighting the historical significance of the April 30, 1975 victory, he described it as a shining milestone in Việt Nam’s history—the crowning achievement of the struggle for national liberation and reunification led by the Communist Party of Việt Nam and beloved President Hồ Chí Minh. He said the victory embodied the aspirations for peace, the spirit of “Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom,” the power of great national unity, and the noble spirit of international solidarity and human conscience. He noted that the historic triumph also owed much to the support of progressive people and peace-loving friends, including the political parties represented at the celebration.

The Party chief noted that 2025 also marks the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. He stressed that 50 years after the Liberation of the South, Việt Nam has transformed from a war-ravaged country into a symbol of peace, stability, deep and comprehensive integration into the global politics and economy and the human civilisation.

He affirmed that Việt Nam now stands at the historical threshold of a new era - the era of the nation's rise. The Vietnamese Party, State, and people are striving to realise the strategic development goals for 2030 and 2045, thereby fulfilling the aspiration of President Hồ Chí Minh for "a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic and prosperous Việt Nam, making a worthy contribution to the global revolutionary cause.”

The CPV remains steadfast in supporting progressive movements and political parties around the world in their pursuit of common goals of the era, stated Lâm. He expressed Việt Nam’s hope to broaden and deepen relations among political parties and to strengthen mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation between the Vietnamese people and peoples around the globe.

Việt Nam hopes to receive the continuous support and close collaboration from political parties, friends, and peace-loving nations around the world in its development journey. He emphasised a commitment to consolidating and deepening the traditional ties between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and other parties in an increasingly substantive and effective manner, he added.

As part of their participation in the reunification anniversary celebration, the foreign political leaders are also scheduled to offer flowers at the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh, meet with Vietnamese Party and State leaders, and visit cultural and historical sites in Hồ Chí Minh City. — VNS