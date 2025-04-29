Congratulations extended to Canadian PM on Liberal Party’s election victory

Michelin Guide awards 2025 to be announced in June
1.
|Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks in Ottawa after his Liberal Party wins the general election, April 29, 2025. — Photo Kyodo/VNA
HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on April 29 sent a message of congratulations to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Joseph Carney on his Liberal Party’s victory in Canada’s election.
Carney became the leader of the Liberal Party in early 2025. His party secured a majority in the recent federal elections. — VNS