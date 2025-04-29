Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Congratulations extended to Canadian PM on Liberal Party’s election victory

April 29, 2025 - 21:14
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on April 29 sent a message of congratulations to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Joseph Carney on his Liberal Party’s victory in Canada’s election.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks in Ottawa after his Liberal Party wins the general election, April 29, 2025. — Photo Kyodo/VNA

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on April 29 sent a message of congratulations to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Joseph Carney on his Liberal Party’s victory in Canada’s election.

Carney became the leader of the Liberal Party in early 2025. His party secured a majority in the recent federal elections. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Party leader meets Cambodian CPP President Hun Sen

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm met with Cambodian People's Party (CPP) President Hun Sen in Hồ Chí Minh City on April 29 to discuss measures to further enhance the relationship between the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the CPP, as well as bilateral cooperation.
Politics & Law

State leader meets with Cuban Vice President in Hà Nội

State President Lương Cường on April 29 received Salvador Valdés Mesa, Politburo member of the Communist Party of Cuba and Vice President of Cuba, who is in Việt Nam for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom