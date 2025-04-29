PM Phạm Minh Chính meets Cambodian CPP President

HCM CITY — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính had a meeting with Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian People’s Party and President of the Cambodian Senate, in HCM City on Tuesday on the occasion of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

Chính expressed appreciation for Hun Sen and the high-ranking Cambodian delegation for joining the celebration and dispatching Cambodian military forces to take part in the parade, contributing to consolidating and strengthening the traditional solidarity and friendship between the two countries.

The PM emphasised that Việt Nam deeply values and remembers the wholehearted support provided by international friends and neighbouring countries, including late King Norodom Sihanouk and generations of Cambodian leaders and people, in achieving the April 30 victory and subsequent national development.

He affirmed Việt Nam's commitment to working closely with Cambodia to strengthen bilateral ties, as well as the relations between Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos across spheres, for the sake of their peoples.

Chính congratulated Cambodia on its recent achievements and expressed confidence that under the sound leadership of the CPP, the country will continue to make remarkable progress in the years to come.

For his part, the CPP President expressed his honour to attend the celebration at the invitation of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm. He stressed the historical significance of the 1975 victory, not only for Việt Nam but also for Laos and Cambodia in their struggles for national liberation.

Hun Sen also expressed deep gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State, army, and people for their timely and effective support, helping Cambodia escape the genocidal regime and rebuild the nation. He reiterated Cambodia’s pride in having Việt Nam as a good neighbour and expressed confidence in Việt Nam’s continued development.

The two governments have promptly coordinated in the implementation of the 2025 cooperation plans in a proactive, resolute, effective, and results-oriented manner, the leaders said.

Host and guest noted the strengthened political ties, practical defence and security cooperation, and robust economic relations which are highlighted by a bilateral trade turnover of US$3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2025, up over 10 per cent year-on-year.

The leaders agreed to promote all-level delegation and people-to-people exchanges, and foster public awareness of the bilateral relations. They also consented to optimise existing cooperation mechanisms, enhance defence-security cooperation, and step up connectivity in workforce, culture-people, economy-trade, and digital transformation.

Chính affirmed that Việt Nam will increase imports of Cambodian agricultural and aquatic products. He also proposed that Cambodia facilitate Việt Nam’s exports of cement, iron, steel, and construction materials to the country, and support the expansion of 5G coverage for Viettel in Cambodia.

He emphasised that major Vietnamese groups such as Viglacera and Hòa Phát are ready to invest in Cambodia.

The two sides also agreed to continue the demarcation and marker planting of the land border, as well as border management, in accordance with the spirit of the consensus reached at the high-level meeting between the two Parties in February 2025.

On this occasion, Chính called on Cambodia to continue supporting the Vietnamese-origin community living in Cambodia.

The two sides stressed the importance of solidarity and close ties among the three countries - Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia, while also sharing views on various international and regional issues of mutual concern. — VNS