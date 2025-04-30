Large-scale parade marks 50 years of liberation of South and national reunification

HỒ CHÍ MINH CITY – A national ceremony and parade will be held on April 30 morning in Hồ Chí Minh City to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

The event is jointly organised by the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the President, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, and HCM City.

It will be attended by incumbent and former Party, State, and VFF leaders, veteran revolutionaries, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, Heroes of Labour, along with thousands of guests representing all walks of life across the country.

Also attending the ceremony will be around 20 international delegations, including three high-ranking delegations and four at the ministerial level or higher, and representatives from over 15 political Parties across continents.

Representatives from more than 20 sister cities of HCM City and many foreign individuals who contributed to movements opposing the war in Vietnam, will also be present.

The event will be broadcast live on VTV1 of the Vietnam Television, the Hồ Chí Minh City Television and local radio and television stations. Hồ Chí Minh City has installed 20 large LED screens on downtown streets to serve residents and tourists.

There are more than 700 reporters from 106 domestic press agencies and 169 correspondents from 58 foreign press agencies covering the programme.

On this occasion, in order to recognise the outstanding achievements of the Party organisation, administration and people of Hồ Chí Minh City, which have contributed to the cause of building socialism and defending the Fatherland, the Party and State have decided to confer the title of "Hero of Labour" on them.

Since early morning, tens of thousands of compatriots and tourists have gathered on the streets around the stage area to wait for the grand ceremony and parade. VNS