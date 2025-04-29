PM pays tribute to late Prime Minister Phan Văn Khải

HCM CITY — On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on April 29 offered incense in remembrance of late Prime Minister Phan Văn Khải in HCM City.

The late leader, a native of the city's Củ Chi District, a region renowned for its revolutionary resilience, was recognised as an outstanding leader of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people. A steadfast communist, he devoted his life to the cause of national independence and freedom, and the well-being of the Vietnamese people.

As head of the Government from 1997 to 2006, Khải played an active role in promoting institutional reform in line with the country’s renewal policy. He made significant contributions to economic development, encouraging the participation of all economic sectors, especially the private sector, while advancing Việt Nam’s global economic integration.

The Government, during his tenure, introduced the Enterprise Law and removed hundreds of cumbersome administrative licenses, often referred to as "parent and child permits." He also guided Việt Nam through critical and complex negotiations that ultimately led to the country's accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

In honouring the late leader, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and accompanying officials pledged to follow his example and uphold revolutionary ethics, dedicating themselves wholeheartedly to the nation and the people.

They expressed their commitment to preserving and building upon the revolutionary achievements of past generations to further develop a prosperous, civilised, and happy Việt Nam. — VNS