Competition encourages youth to take action against rabies and dog and cat meat trade

HÀ NỘI — Six outstanding contestants have been selected for the final round of a communication competition, entitled 'Youth in action: Towards eliminating rabies and the dog and cat meat trade'.

Targeting young people, who are at the forefront of social change, the competition aims to spark a broader movement within the community to eliminate practices that cause serious consequences for public health, animal welfare and hurt Việt Nam's image.

The final round candidates were selected at the Việt Nam Youth Academy in Hà Nội on April 29, with first prize awarded to Nguyễn Khánh An, a student from the Diplomatic Academy of Việt Nam.

Two second prizes were awarded to Phạm Nguyễn Phương Linh, a student of the High School for Educational Science and Dương Thị Kim Loan, a student from Hà Nội Medical University.

Third prizes went to Đinh Trần Thiên Bảo, a student of the Hà Nội University of Culture, Lê Hoài Nam, a student of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, and Phạm Hồng Hà, a student of Hà Nội Medical University.

The competition was jointly organised by Thanh Niên (Youth) Magazine, in collaboration with the Vietnam Social and Behaviour Change Communication for Sustainable Development Company (SBCC Vietnam), and the Soi Dog Foundation.

In the final round, contestants will need to make a presentation of between five and six minutes on the topic 'Why Việt Nam should eliminate dog and cat meat trade'. Winners will have the opportunity to receive prizes of up to VNĐ10 million (US$385).

The dog and cat meat trade in Việt Nam poses serious threats to public health and animal welfare. This activity is closely linked to the spread of rabies, with Việt Nam recording 80-100 human deaths from rabies annually, many of which are related to dog bites and human rabies infections from the trading, transportation and the slaughter of dogs and cats. This reality also raises concerns about public health, as improper meat handling can transmit diseases such as E. coli, Salmonella, and Brucellosis.

The competition aims to engage Hà Nội's youth by creating an interactive platform for young people to explore the negative impacts of the dog and cat meat trade and rabies, and subsequently propose practical solutions. It encourages participants to express personal viewpoints, learn from global best practices and contribute positively to changing habits in a constructive and sustainable manner.

"I am very excited to participate in this competition as it gives me the opportunity to raise awareness about the dog and cat meat trade and the risks of rabies. I believe that together, we can effectively protect human and animal health," said Dương Thị Kim Loan, who is a fifth-year student from Hanoi Medical University and came second in the earlier round.

"This competition presents a special opportunity for press agencies, radio, and television stations to play a key role in raising community awareness and encouraging changes in attitudes toward the dog and cat meat trade. Supporting this initiative will help us amplify the voices of future young leaders who are driving positive changes in Việt Nam," said the Editor-in-Chief of Thanh Niên Magazine, Nguyễn Toàn Thắng.

"We believe that changing deeply ingrained habits, especially long-standing practices, requires collective effort. This competition aims to educate individuals about the negative impacts of the dog and cat meat trade on public health and animal welfare.

"Encouraging young people to pioneer this change can spark transformations in social norms and cultural lifestyles. Through this, we can build a more civilised society where respect for all living beings becomes a shared value, bringing greater benefits to all," said Duyên Bùi, Director of the Behaviour Change Programme at SBCC Vietnam.

The competition is part of a broader effort to improve community health by addressing these issues at the grassroots level and contributing to the national goal of eliminating human deaths from rabies by 2030.

"When young people participate in the competition, they become more knowledgeable and encourage others in their community to reflect on the consequences of dog and cat meat trade. The knowledge and passion they share through their creative entries will contribute to changing attitudes and behaviours in society, influencing how people view animal treatment and the spread of diseases like rabies. We believe that through education and collective action, we can create a compassionate society that is safe from disease," said Rahul Sehgal, International Communication Director at Soi Dog Foundation. — VNS