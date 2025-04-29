Politics & Law
Home Society

Over 8,000 prisons to be given amnesty this year

April 29, 2025 - 18:05
The State President has granted amnesty to 8,056 prisoners, including 25 foreigners, under a May 1 decision reflecting Việt Nam’s humanitarian tradition and commitment to transparent and fair legal processes.

 

Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Office Phạm Thanh Hà speaks at the press conference. — VNA/VNS Photo Đức Tuân

HÀ NỘI — The State President on April 29 signed a decision to grant amnesty to a total of 8,055 prisoners, and another whose jail term is temporarily suspended in 2025. This decision will take effect from May 1.

The information was unveiled by Phạm Thanh Hà, Vice Chairman of the Presidential Office, at a press conference held in the afternoon of the same day.

Amnesty is one of the legal institutions stipulated in Article 88 of the 2013 Constitution, institutionalised by the 2018 Amnesty Law, and related legal documents. In recent years, reflecting the nation’s humanitarian tradition, the Party and State have granted multiple rounds of amnesty to prisoners who demonstrated good conduct while serving their sentences.

Similar to previous amnesties, this year's process is being carried out strictly, transparently, fairly, accurately, and democratically in accordance legal regulations, affirmed Hà.

Lieutenant General Lê Văn Tuyến, Deputy Minister of Public Security, said among those granted amnesty this time, there are 25 foreign prisoners from nine different nationalities.

About 190,000 people are serving prison sentences across the country. — VNS

