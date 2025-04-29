Politics & Law
Society

Mall in HCM City installs safety net after three suicides by jumping from 7th floor

April 29, 2025 - 07:35
Colourful nets were put up to cover the space between the upper floors of Vạn Hạnh Mall following a string of three suicides in over a month.— Photo from Facebook page of Vạn Hạnh Mall

HCM CITY — Vạn Hạnh Mall has put up mesh net along with fences in the open space area of ​​this popular shopping centre in HCM City, after a string of tragic suicides in just over one month.

The netting is an emergency solution to prevent risky situations, the mall wrote on its Facebook page, while more permanent netting solutions are developed to still guarantee the aesthetics of the inside space.

Previously, Vạn Hanh Mall also implemented many safety enhancement measures such as: increasing the height of the glass barrier in the mezzanine area and railings from 1.4m to 1.7m, increasing the security team and security monitoring on each floor; installing more cameras and conducting a comprehensive inspection of areas with potential safety risks.

A total of three men have jumped to their deaths from the seventh floor of Vạn Hạnh Mall, one 32-year-old from Khánh Hoà Province on March 9, one 15-year-old from District 3, HCM City, on March 17 night, and just last week, on April 26, a 22-year-old from Bình Thuận Province.

The mall boasts hundreds of big brands in the fields of fashion, cuisine and entertainment, such as CGV cinema complex, Korean and Japanese F&B chains. — VNS

