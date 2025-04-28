Historical sites keep alive memories of Sài Gòn Special Forces

Thu Hoài – Hứa Chung *

HCM CITY – Fifty years after reunification, the legend of the Sài Gòn Special Forces lives on as a proud part of Việt Nam’s history, remembered not only in books but also at historical sites around HCM City today.

Many historical sites related to the Sài Gòn Special Forces are being restored as "red addresses." These sites provide a place for veterans to relive history and for younger generations to honor the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence.

In the final days of April HCM City’s streets and large buildings are decorated with colorful flags and flowers to celebrate a significant national event - the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and reunification of the country.

Many local and international tourists are visiting the city to witness this special event. Historical sites related to the Sài Gòn Special Forces are popular choices for experiencing the city’s wartime history.

Amid the hectic preparations for the celebration, staff and officials from the Quảng Ninh Province Museum visited HCM City and were particularly impressed by the historical sites on the "Following the Sài Gòn Special Forces Footprint" tour.

They were taken among other places to the Sài Gòn - Gia Định Special Forces Museum at 145 Trần Quang Khải Street in District 1. The museum has a hidden area in the concrete ceiling on the second floor for storing documents, money and gold, and another concealed space above the false ceiling on the third floor for hiding and escaping during emergencies.

They also visited the secret weapons bunker and hidden bunker at 287/70 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Street in District 3, built by the family of Hero of the Armed Forces Trần Văn Lai, the secret mailbox and hidden bunker at Café Đỗ Phủ – Cơm Tấm Đại Hàn, 113A Đặng Dung Street, District 1. The house, preserved in its original state, allows visitors to have coffee or breakfast while learning about the Sài Gòn Special Forces.

From the perspective of heritage management, Đỗ Quyết Tiến, director of the Quảng Ninh Province Museum, praised HCM City for effectively preserving and promoting the historical sites related to the Sài Gòn Special Forces.

"The 'red addresses' of the Sài Gòn Special Forces included in tours allow both local and international visitors to learn about the special forces' operations and understand the bravery and clever tactics used in the fight for national independence," he said.

Bích Hạnh, 21, a student and native of Kiên Giang Province, was moved at seeing the artifacts and documents at Café Đỗ Phủ – Cơm Tấm Đại Hàn.

She said her friend had recommended it as a great spot for the April 30 holiday, and they were right. “Here, I can enjoy my coffee while reliving the heroic atmosphere of our country's history. Though I had read about the Sài Gòn Special Forces, visiting this place made me truly understand how a generation lived and fought through such hardship for our independence and freedom.”

The “Following the Sài Gòn Special Forces Footprint” tour, developed by the city Tourism Department in collaboration with the Traditional Resistance Club of the Sài Gòn – Gia Định Special Forces, recreates the “Special Forces Network” to help visitors better understand the bravery and ingenuity of these soldiers.

Local authorities and travel companies are developing tourism products related to the Sài Gòn Special Forces, such as “Sài Gòn Special Forces - The Legendary Bunkers” and “Memories of Sài Gòn Special Forces.” These tours enable visitors to hear inspiring stories about the special forces’ bravery through engaging storytelling.

Establishing historical sites

HCM City has 13 sites commemorating the Sài Gòn Special Forces' activities during the 1968 Tết Mậu Thân General Offensive and Uprising, with four listed as national historical sites. There are also 10 memorial and victory steles and monuments marking this historical event.

Besides, 12 out of the 15 weapons bunkers built by the special forces for the 1968 campaign have now become “red addresses,” recognised and honoured by the public.

Numerous items related to the Sài Gòn Special Forces, including films, photographs, weapons, and personal belongings, are preserved in museums, libraries and archives both in Việt Nam and abroad as well as among the people.

The HCM City High Command has recently begun building a memorial stele at the Martyrs’ Cemetery to honour the fallen soldiers of the Sài Gòn Special Forces. The stele expresses gratitude and respect for their sacrifice and dedication in the fight for the nation’s freedom and its people’s happiness.

Nguyễn Thị Bích Nga, acting chairwoman of the Traditional Resistance Club of the Sài Gòn – Gia Định Special Forces, said many fallen fighters left no names or contact information due to the secretive nature of their operations.

During the 1968 Tết Offensive, 61 soldiers died, but only eight had been identified.

This made the construction of the memorial stele all the more significant by honouring the sacrifices of the special forces soldiers, raising public awareness and fostering responsibility, trust, and patriotism. It would also help younger generations better understand their nation’s history and journey towards freedom.

Vũ Minh Nghĩa (alias Chín Nghĩa), a member of the Sài Gòn-Gia Định Special Forces who participated in the 1968 Tết Mậu Thân attack on the Independence Palace, hopes these “red addresses” will help young people understand the life and struggles of older generations during the war.

"Many people have asked me why I, a woman, was so courageous. I believe it is not just me – when the country is at war, both men and women are always ready to fight and make sacrifices for the independence and freedom of the nation.

“Therefore, I hope that today's young people, with their abilities and opportunities, will continue to work hard and contribute to the construction and development of the country, living up to the sacrifices of those who went before them." – VNS

* This is part of a three-part series on Sài Gòn Special Forces by Việt Nam News Agency reporters.