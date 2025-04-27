Career truck kicks off national journey to support Vietnamese youth

HÀ NỘI — A special project aiming to support Vietnamese youth in accessing high-quality vocational training and education opportunities in Germany was officially launched in Hà Nội on Saturday, marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between Germany and Việt Nam.

The Career Truck was inaugurated during the 'Career Day – Discover the Future' event held at the Goethe-Institut Hà Nội.

The project is implemented under the patronage of the German Embassy in Hà Nội and the German Consulate General in HCM City, with co-operation from key German organisations including the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the Goethe-Institutes in Hà Nội and HCM City, the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Việt Nam (AHK Việt Nam). The initiative is funded by the German Government and supported by German companies.

The Career Truck will travel through 20 provinces and cities nationwide in 2025, providing career guidance and consultation to students, young workers, and others interested in vocational training, higher education or legal migration to Germany.

Speaking at the launch, German Ambassador to Việt Nam, Helga Margarete Barth, said the project reflected the strong and growing partnership between the two countries in education, labour mobility and cultural exchange.

“Our goal is to create more opportunities for young people in Việt Nam to access high-quality training programmes, both in Việt Nam and Germany,” Ambassador Barth said.

The truck will visit high schools, colleges and universities along its route, offering a wide range of interactive activities such as career games, consultation sessions and meetings with educational institutions and former students. Participants will receive information about vocational programmes in Việt Nam aligned with German standards, opportunities to study and work in Germany, and cultural and language preparation options.

The initiative is also aimed at promoting safe and legal pathways for Vietnamese citizens who wish to study or work abroad, in line with bilateral agreements on labour cooperation.

The Career Day event featured a career fair attended by representatives of GIZ Việt Nam, AHK Việt Nam, DAAD and the Goethe-Institut, as well as German and Vietnamese education institutions. Free training and scholarship programmes were introduced to support those interested in pursuing study or work in Germany.

The Career Truck is expected to contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation in vocational education and labour mobility, while supporting Vietnamese youth in building careers that meet international standards. — VNS