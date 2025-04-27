 Work starts on irrigation project along Sài Gòn River bank

HCM CITY — Work started on Friday (April 25) on a project on upgrading and reinforcement of the Sài Gòn River’s right bank irrigation system from Tra Canal in Hóc Môn District to Vàm Thuật River in District 12 in HCM City.

The HCM City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Unit held a groundbreaking ceremony for the project.

With a total investment of VNĐ991.5 billion (US$37.9 million) sourced from the city’s budget, the project is recognised as a key public works initiative to commemorate the 50th anniversary of liberation of the South and national reunification.

It includes upgrading 17.5 kilometres of embankments, restoring 33.8km of interior dikes, building two 22m-wide tidal sluice gates, installing an automated flood warning system, and repairing existing sluice stations.

It will protect urban infrastructure, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and prevent erosion and tidal flooding in the city’s northwest region.

Speaking at the ceremony, Đậu An Phúc, director of the city Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Unit, said the project was not only expected to provide effective flood protection for over 3,500 hectares of residential and agricultural land in the two districts, but also pave the way for the development of high-tech urban agriculture, riverside eco-tourism, and enhanced disaster resilience.

The project would stand as a symbol of the city’s spirit of solidarity and its unwavering commitment to sustainable development.

“Its success is not merely measured by the length of dikes or the amount of capital invested, but more meaningfully through the consensus and satisfaction of the local communities it serves,” he said.

The project owner has pledged a methodical, scientific approach to execution, ensuring progress, quality, and environmental protection throughout construction.

He also called on relevant stakeholders to collaborate proactively, urging local authorities to expedite land clearance and compensation efforts, and to rally public support in order to facilitate timely completion.

This project is expected to be a breakthrough in irrigation infrastructure, contributing significantly to the city’s green, sustainable, and climate-resilient development goals. — VNS