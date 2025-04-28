Quiet life of a former tank driver

The resistance war against America ended 50 years ago. Tank driver Trần Bình Yên has lived peacefully on his farm in Hà Nam Province, about 65km south of Hà Nội, like thousands of other soldiers who served. He still clearly remembers many moments from that intense period. Let’s visit him with Việt Nam News' reporters!
Work started on April 25 on a project on upgrading and reinforcement of the Sài Gòn River’s right bank irrigation system from Tra Canal in Hóc Môn District to Vàm Thuật River in District 12 in HCM City.
Centrium-Air Airways of Uzbekistan began its first flight connecting Tashkent and the central city with one chartered flight per week between April and June, offering more chances for increasing demands of tourism and trade from the Commonwealth of Independent States.
A State-level rehearsal for the parade to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) was held on Sunday morning on Lê Duẩn Street, District 1 in HCM City.
The Global Round of the International Creativity and Innovation Award (ICIA) kicked off on April 25 at the University of Economics HCM City (UEH), marking the first time a global-scale education and innovation event was held in Việt Nam.