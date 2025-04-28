Politics & Law
Home Society

Quiet life of a former tank driver

April 28, 2025 - 16:24
The resistance war against America ended 50 years ago. Tank driver Trần Bình Yên has lived peacefully on his farm in Hà Nam Province, about 65km south of Hà Nội, like thousands of other soldiers who served. He still clearly remembers many moments from that intense period. Let’s visit him with Việt Nam News' reporters!

Society

Tashkent-Đà Nẵng air route opens

Centrium-Air Airways of Uzbekistan began its first flight connecting Tashkent and the central city with one chartered flight per week between April and June, offering more chances for increasing demands of tourism and trade from the Commonwealth of Independent States.

