Home Society

HCM City inaugurates int’l friendship symbol

April 29, 2025 - 22:38
Delegates at the inauguration of the International Friendship Symbol at Bạch Đằng Wharf Park in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — As part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), HCM City on April 29 inaugurated the International Friendship Symbol at Bạch Đằng Wharf Park.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Võ Văn Hoan said the structure stands as a symbol of solidarity and cooperative ties between HCM City and its sister localities around the world.

Designed as a Möbius strip, it features the names of 58 international partner localities, celebrating decades of friendship and cooperation.

Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng said the project is to honour the city's achievements in foreign relations and to convey a powerful message that peace is not only a destination, but also a shared journey for all.

Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei praised Việt Nam's proactive international integration and its growing regional and global influence, highlighting HCM City as a locomotive in the country's socio-economic development. — VNS

Tanks for the memories

Witness the incredible demand for Việt Nam News' special 50th reunification anniversary edition, featuring a unique paper craft Tank No. 390! See why readers lined up and how this commemorative issue is inspiring patriotism and historical interest.
Writing history in the midst of gunfire

Fifty years have passed since the end of the American War in Việt Nam, yet retired journalists from the Vietnam News Agency still vividly remember each battle where they captured historical photos. Let’s meet these brave journalists who wrote history in the midst of gunfire!

