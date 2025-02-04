Chinese expert appreciates Communist Party of Việt Nam’s leadership capacity

BEIJIING — Over the 95 years since its founding, the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has demonstrated strong leadership and excellent organisational and management capacity, leading the country to achieve many outstanding accomplishments, according to Jin Canrong, Associate Dean of the School of International Studies at the Renmin University of China.

In an interview granted to the Việt Nam News Agency’s correspondents in Beijing on the occasion of the CPV’s 95th anniversary (February 3, 1930-2025), Jin said that both the CPV and the Communist Party of China went through revolutions and armed struggles to liberate their nations, and under their strong leadership, both countries have made remarkable progress, advancing society step by step toward modernisation.

According to him, currently, the political and social situation in Việt Nam is stable, with the effective implementation of the policies in place, serving as a foundation for economic development and improving the people's living standard.

Noting that Việt Nam's development path is heading in the right direction, the expert highly praised the leadership of the CPV in guiding and directing the country’s socio-economic development.

He affirmed that Việt Nam has made great progress in driving the economy and in improving the life of its people. And this process cannot be separated from the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, as a strong government is necessary to maintain social stability.

To further promote economic development and enhance the leadership effectiveness of the Party, the professor proposed the CPV control certain issues in the development process, such as corruption and environmental protection. — VNS