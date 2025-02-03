NA outlines State Audit Office’s key tasks for 2025

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn extended his best New Year wishes to officials and staff of the State Audit Office of Việt Nam (SAV) during a working session in Hà Nội on Monday on the occasion of the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Lunar New Year.

Mẫn underscored the crucial role played by the SAV in the country's remarkable 2024 achievements, spanning socio-economic development, national defence - security, and political system building.

He commended the SAV's active contribution to the NA's approval of state budget estimates and finalisation, saying that the SAV's reports have proved instrumental in supporting the NA's supervisory activities, as well as those of its Standing Committee and supervision delegations.

Looking ahead to 2025, a year filled with significant national events, Mẫn called on the entire sector to launch an emulation campaign to celebrate the key anniversaries and Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress.

He also encouraged the SAV to leverage its extensive operational experience to identify gaps in policies and laws. By doing so, the office can proactively propose timely amendments and improvements, he added.

It was also tasked with deepening its engagement in the NA's legislative and supervisory activities. This involves close collaboration with the NA Ethnic Council and committees. In audit planning, it should carefully select relevant areas to avoid duplication and overlap with other agencies.

Equally important is the need to prioritise post-audit activities, ensuring comprehensive follow-through on recommendations and findings, according to the Chairman.

In response, SAV Auditor General Ngô Văn Tuấn pledged to translate the top legislator's directives into concrete actions and plans for 2025 and beyond. —VNS