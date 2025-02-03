Việt Nam prepares for new era of growth and prosperity

PHNOM PENH — Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ has stressed the significance of 2025 as the year to prepare for Việt Nam’s entry into a new era, an era of development, prosperity, and strength.

Addressing a ceremony marking the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) on February 3, the diplomat noted that in 2024, Việt Nam and Cambodia continued to deepen their bilateral relations, achieving significant progress in several areas. Cooperation in politics, diplomacy, and national defence-security grew stronger, while economic, trade, and investment exchanges showed dynamic growth, benefiting the development of both countries.

In 2024, the Party organisation in Cambodia successfully carried out its political responsibilities in various areas including politics, economics, national defence, cultural diplomacy, citizen protection, and support for the Vietnamese community in Cambodia. The embassy played an instrumental role in fulfilling the Party’s foreign policy, fostering deeper friendship and cooperation between the two nations, he noted.

Looking ahead to 2025, the ambassador emphasised the significance of the year, which will be marked by Party congresses at all levels leading to the 14th National Party Congress. He stressed the need for unity in the Party, the promotion of democracy, and the mobilisation of collective wisdom to ensure successful preparations for the congress and the effective implementation of political tasks. — VNS