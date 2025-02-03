Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam prepares for new era of growth and prosperity

February 03, 2025 - 21:57
Looking ahead to 2025, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ emphasised the significance of the year, which will be marked by Party congresses at all levels leading to the 14th National Party Congress.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ speaks at the ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo

PHNOM PENH — Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ has stressed the significance of 2025 as the year to prepare for Việt Nam’s entry into a new era, an era of development, prosperity, and strength.

Addressing a ceremony marking the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) on February 3, the diplomat noted that in 2024, Việt Nam and Cambodia continued to deepen their bilateral relations, achieving significant progress in several areas. Cooperation in politics, diplomacy, and national defence-security grew stronger, while economic, trade, and investment exchanges showed dynamic growth, benefiting the development of both countries.

In 2024, the Party organisation in Cambodia successfully carried out its political responsibilities in various areas including politics, economics, national defence, cultural diplomacy, citizen protection, and support for the Vietnamese community in Cambodia. The embassy played an instrumental role in fulfilling the Party’s foreign policy, fostering deeper friendship and cooperation between the two nations, he noted.

Looking ahead to 2025, the ambassador emphasised the significance of the year, which will be marked by Party congresses at all levels leading to the 14th National Party Congress. He stressed the need for unity in the Party, the promotion of democracy, and the mobilisation of collective wisdom to ensure successful preparations for the congress and the effective implementation of political tasks. — VNS

Related Stories

Opinion

CPV steers Việt Nam toward new era of prosperity: Italian expert

As Việt Nam is celebrating the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 - 2025), Director of the Anteo Edizioni Publishing House in Italy Stefano Bonilauri highlighted the Party's central role in shaping the nation’s progress and guiding it into a new era of prosperity.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

CPV’s 95th anniversary celebrated in Thailand

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng described the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) founding as a turning point in Việt Nam’s revolutionary path - a moment that marked the growth of the Vietnamese working class and their readiness to lead the nation toward independence and progress.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom